MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie is honored to be paying tribute to Hubert Reeves by inviting visitors to rediscover his fascinating universe and immerse themselves in his unique vision of the world, at the Planétarium.

Thanks to the invaluable support of Hubert Reeves' family, the Planétarium is commemorating his memory by way of an exhibition that showcases his words and writings. Passionate about the Universe, the great astrophysicist, ecologist and science popularizer had a singular way of observing and describing his environment, making every discovery exciting and awe-inspiring. The exhibition invites us to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the world – just as Hubert Reeves did.

The Hubert Reeves between the lines exhibition is free and composed of two complementary areas:

The bistro : A place to relax, with inviting furnishings, a library offering a selection of readings drawn from his bibliography, and listening stations providing excerpts from the podcast series Hubert Reeves, conteur d'étoiles (Hubert Reeves, Storyteller of Stars) produced by Radio France; and every day at 2:30 p.m. , the NFB documentary Hubert Reeves: conteur d'étoiles , directed by Iolande Cadrin-Rossignol , will be shown on the wall of screens.

The timeline: An overview of the key moments of his life, especially his literary universe, with photos, archives and personal belongings, including his telescope and postcards sent to his mother.

Hubert Reeves was born on July 13, 1932, in Montréal, and left us on October 13, 2023, in Paris.

"Astrophysicists are explorers of another territory: that of time reaching far into the past." Le banc du temps qui passe, 2017.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

