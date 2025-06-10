HUB INTERNATIONAL WELCOMES SRI SRINIVASAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS, REINFORCING COMMITMENT TO BUSINESS INNOVATION AND DIGITAL GROWTH STRATEGY

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Sri Srinivasan to its Board of Directors. Srinivasan, a distinguished leader in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and business innovation, will bring valuable insights to help guide Hub's next-generation business strategy. Srinivasan will join HUB's board bringing the total number of members to 11.

Srinivasan's appointment reflects HUB's dedication to integrating cutting-edge AI and digital strategies to enhance client experiences, operational efficiencies and sales enablement.

"Sri's impressive background and proven track record in delivering cutting-edge digital technology solutions will facilitate differentiation in our go-to-market solutions for clients," said Marc Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of HUB. "We look forward to his strategic insights and leadership as we continue to drive modernization and scalable growth through strategic investments in this area."

Srinivasan is a seasoned product and technology leader at Hellman & Friedman with more than 30 years of experience in engineering, software & data transformations. He has a track record of success in AI-driven solutions, technology-driven business transformation and product innovation. He has spearheaded initiatives that deliver scalable growth and operational excellence.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited