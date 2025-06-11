HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HUB FORESTRY SELECT INSURANCE

Tailored Coverage Designed to Protect Canada's Forestry Industry and Mitigate Property and Liability Risks

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Forestry Select Insurance, a comprehensive solution designed to protect and reduce liability risks for Canada's forestry industry. This specialized solution offers streamlined underwriting, competitive pricing and reliable claims support for forestry contractors, sawmills, manufacturers and businesses managing access roads or powerline clearing.

Business owners in the forestry and wood products industry face daily risks such as fire, equipment breakdown, liability and cargo loss. HUB Forestry Select Insurance offers tailored insurance protection and program stability, and industry experts who provide proactive risk management and customized coverage for businesses of all sizes.

"Our goal is to support the forestry industry with an insurance solution that not only delivers meaningful value but also fosters long-term business resilience," said Marc Chouinard, HUB National Practice Lead, Agribusiness Canada. "HUB Forestry Select Insurance reflects our deep commitment to understanding the unique challenges our clients face and addressing them through innovative, forward-thinking solutions."

HUB Forestry Select Insurance was developed by leveraging resources from Specialty Program Group Canada (SPGC), a leading specialty platform with diverse specialty insurance, underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and retail insurance brokerage services.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

