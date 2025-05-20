HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE CONSTRUCTION WRAP-UP LIABILITY PRODUCT

Consolidated Insurance Coverage to Ensure Protection and Mitigate Coverage Gaps and Liability Risks in Canada

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of an exclusive HUB Wrap-Up Liability Insurance solution for construction projects. This offering delivers a consolidated insurance solution to minimize coverage gaps for clients in Canada engaged in commercial construction, real estate development and renovation projects across a broad range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, agribusiness and more.

Coordinating liability coverage among general contractors, subcontractors, project owners and developers is complex and often leads to coverage gaps, administrative inefficiencies, delays and inconsistent claims outcomes. Relying on multiple individual policies adds risk and administrative burden, whereas a centralized insurance solution streamlines policy management, minimizes gaps, and ensures clarity and consistency throughout the project lifecycle.

"HUB Wrap-Up Liability Insurance is designed to eliminate ambiguity by combining best-in-class terms and conditions, pricing, and tailored protection," said Tyler Townsend, National Practice Leader for Construction in Canada. "Clients benefit from exclusive terms and competitive pricing, plus fast 24-hour application turnaround and expert support from HUB's construction risk team."

HUB Wrap-Up Liability Insurance provides comprehensive coverage for third-party bodily injury, property damage and completed operations during a construction project. For renovation projects, coverage for damage to existing property is particularly critical, as existing structures may be exposed to new risks. Eligible projects for coverage include new builds, developments and renovations across a range of sectors.

For more information on HUB Wrap-Up Liability Insurance, click here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

