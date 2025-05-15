HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES SMALL BUSINESS BENEFITS SOLUTIONS

A New Digital Employee Benefits Platform for Canadian Small Businesses

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Small Business Benefits Solutions. This new offering provides small businesses in Canada with easy, streamlined access to a suite of digitally enabled solutions to help them secure, manage and deliver comprehensive benefits coverage for their employees.

Small business owners are committed to providing competitive employee benefits that help attract and retain top talent. With leaner teams and carefully managed budgets, they're often looking for smart, cost-effective solutions that simplify HR responsibilities and free up time to focus on growth.

"HUB Small Business Benefits Solutions gives small businesses access to quality of service, competitive pricing and negotiating power for their employee benefits," said Matt Lievers, HUB Executive Vice President, Employee Benefits Canada. "By offering affordable, customized benefits, our clients can attract and retain top talent, enhance employee satisfaction and productivity, and demonstrate a strong commitment to the well-being and long-term needs of their workforce."

The HUB Small Business Benefits Solutions platform is a tailored, tech-enabled solution that streamlines the employee benefits process to simplify navigating the benefits market and instead helps small business owners efficiently manage benefits while focusing on core business operations. Plans are designed to fit the business size, budget and workforce needs.

The platform also supports the delivery of robust employee health and wellness coverage, including medical, dental, mental health and income protection benefits. Flexible and personalized benefits provide employees with options that fit different lifestyles, life stages and individual needs. For more information on HUB Small Business Benefits Solutions, click here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

