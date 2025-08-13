DATA GAPS RESULT IN MISSED OPPORTUNITIES FOR CANADIAN EMPLOYERS

HUB International's 2025 Canadian Workforce Vitality Gap Index Urges Refined Data-Driven Approach to Employee Benefits Programs

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today released its 2025 Canadian Workforce Vitality Gap Index. The report reveals that Canadian employers often make employee benefits decisions based on incomplete data, resulting in missed opportunities to increase employee engagement and retention.

"Canadian organizations are doing their best to attract and retain local talent, but our data shows many are acting on assumptions about what employees actually value, rather than reliable data," said Terri Botosan, President, Employee Benefits, Retirement and Life at HUB International Canada. "Not only is this misalignment impacting retention and engagement."

The employee engagement and industry benchmarks don't provide the full picture of employee needs. These surveys and third-party stats can miss the nuances of employee sentiment, especially in diverse or fast-changing workforces.

"Surveys are only as good as the questions they ask—and the lens through which the answers are interpreted," added Faizal Mitha, Chief Sales & Chief Innovation Officer at HUB International Canada. "We're seeing that the benefits employees most value— like workplace flexibility—could even save companies money on benefits."

The Cost of Missing the Mark is Real

The index underscores an undeniable truth: failing to understand what benefits employees truly value leads to tangible business consequences—from stalled recruitment and declining retention—to reduced productivity.

The problem is only made worse in today's economic climate nationwide. With both Canadian employers and employees closely watching spending amidst a looming recession, every dollar towards benefits must be grounded in strategic, diverse data that goes beyond traditional benchmarks.

Key Findings from the 2025 Canadian Workforce Vitality Gap Index:

Retention Hinges on Personalization: About 3 in 4 employees say they would be more likely to stay with their current organization if benefits were more personalized and comprehensive, but data shows that employers are not implementing the impactful, personalized programs needed for retention.

: 40% of employees rank flexibility and work-life balance as their top priority - more than any other benefit including compensation. Mental Health Support Isn't Resonating: More than a third of employees report mental health concerns, yet participation in wellness programs remains low, indicating gaps in awareness, understanding or value.

More than a third of employees report mental health concerns, yet participation in wellness programs remains low, indicating gaps in awareness, understanding or value. More Spending Doesn't Always Mean More Value: Despite economic uncertainty, 75% of employers plan to expand their benefits programs in the next year. Having the right data will help allocate budgets more effectively.

Today's Benefits Decisions Require New Approach

HUB urges organizations to take a hard look at how they're designing employee benefits—and why. A more strategic approach, grounded in data and tailored feedback, can drive real outcomes.

"With better insights, businesses can deliver what truly matters to their teams—without overspending," concluded Botosan. "This isn't just a benefits issue. It is a business issue."

Read the full 2025 Canadian Workforce Vitality Gap Index or connect with a HUB International employee benefits or retirement advisor experienced in Canadian, as well as cross-border strategies, to learn how your company can close the gap and build a healthier, more engaged workforce.

