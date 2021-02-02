Hub International Acquires Saskatchewan-Based John Galon Insurance Services Ltd. And Galon Management Ltd.

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired John Galon Insurance Services Ltd. and Galon Management Ltd. (Galon Insurance Brokers). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Regina and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Galon Insurance Brokers is a three-generation full-service insurance brokerage that provides personal, commercial, and agribusiness insurance, as well as government auto and various other professional services. Their focus on customer service, extended hours, and online sales supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

"The Galon Insurance team further enhances our capabilities in the region," said Keith Jordan, President & CEO of Hub International Manitoba Limited (Hub Prairies). "The combination of their industry expertise and strong relationships with clients is a critical component as we continue to be a one-stop shop for our clients."

Brian Galon, President of Galon's Regina operations, and Phil Galon, President of Galon's Saskatoon operations, are excited to join the HUB Prairies team along with the continuing strong leadership of the families third generation: Jason Galon in Regina, and Daniel Galon, Jeff Galon and Jennifer Galon in Saskatoon, complemented by the exceptional teams in each region.

"We're excited to join Hub," said Mr. Brian Galon. "Through our partnership, clients will get full-service, expert advice on all aspects of insurance and delivered in a more thoughtful and integrated way."

Mr. Phil Galon added, "It's an exciting new chapter for the company, which will help fuel our growth and provide additional resources and services for the benefit our clients and employees."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

