Benefits revolve around the qualities that empower independent ECP businesses to remain independent.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today the official launch of its highly anticipated Visionary Insiders loyalty program designed to meet and exceed the professional needs of independent eye care providers through a global knowledge base and business tools, advice, and support to help them to run their business their way – independently.

Visionary Insiders is an exclusive community of independent visionaries provided with tools, benefits, and rewards. Supported by three loyalty tiers – Insider, Pro, and Elite – each allows ECPs to earn point multipliers as their loyalty tier increases. Exclusive value-added services are also unlocked at each level. Visionaries at all tiers receive a personalized, real-time dashboard that shows points earned and opportunities to earn more, as well as single sign-on (SSO) access to the HOYA Hub, and the HOYA Learning Center. No contract is required, and the program is complimentary to all HOYA partners in Canada.

Visionary Insiders is structured by point-based tiers to meet ECPs' unique business and patient needs:

Insider – Receive Rewards on eligible HOYA products and access to HOYA product and technology training modules.

– Receive Rewards on eligible HOYA products and access to HOYA product and technology training modules. Pro – Reward multipliers on eligible HOYA products, personalized lab tours, ECP Locator listing, preferred pricing on additional services, and all the benefits of the Insider level plus more.

– Reward multipliers on eligible HOYA products, personalized lab tours, ECP Locator listing, preferred pricing on additional services, and all the benefits of the Insider level plus more. Elite ­– Additional reward multipliers on eligible HOYA products, multi-pair extension, myopia clinic consultation, and all the benefits of the Insider and Pro levels plus more.

"I am thrilled to announce the arrival of our rewards program. We have created a program that our valued HOYA customers will enjoy," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "Our concept is simple: we support our customers to grow their business with high-quality products for their patients. We aim to be a great business partner so they have the choice and flexibility to do what is best for their clientele."

Eye care providers wanting to enroll in Visionary Insiders today can click here or talk to their local HOYA Territory Manager. To learn more, visit HOYA Canada online (English and French).

