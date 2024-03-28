HOYA Vision Care Canada Announces New iD LifeStyle® 4 Progressive Lenses with 3D Binocular Vision™ Technology

New and improved progressive lens delivers easy adaptation for patients and confidence for eye care providers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced the launch of iD LifeStyle® 4 with 3D Binocular Vision™ technology, the newest progressive lens in its award-winning iD LifeStyle® family, now available to order across Canada. Building upon HOYA's longstanding reputation in the progressive lens category, the addition of 3D Binocular Vision technology delivers faster adaptation thanks to 3 times less peripheral distortion1.

"Building on our recent US launch, we're excited to once again upgrade our award-winning iD LifeStyle progressive lens brand with new technology that advances our company's culture of lens innovation and helps our ECPs gain patient loyalty across Canada," said Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America. "With the addition of new 3D Binocular Vision technology, patients will enjoy a much better visual experience from the outset. Eye care providers can confidently prescribe iD LifeStyle 4 knowing they will have happier patients who can adapt to their progressive lenses faster."

3D Binocular Vision for Faster Adaptation

New for iD LifeStyle 4 is 3D Binocular Vision technology which reduces unwanted prismatic (i.e., swim) effects in the near-range peripheral vision. This breakthrough technology results in more comfortable, stable vision. All three of HOYA's patented binocular technologies have been combined in iD LifeStyle 4's lens design to help patients experience faster adaptation, comfortable vision, and easier focusing. The binocular design of iD LifeStyle 4 particularly benefits patients with different left and right eye prescriptions by reducing unwanted prism in both horizontal and vertical axes. This reduces swim and peripheral distortion that can make adaptation challenging.

Trust in Proven Results

Throughout the brand's history, eye care providers have trusted iD LifeStyle progressive lenses for their visual acuity benefits, as proven by rating them 4.8/5.0 among trial wearers2. In 2023, iD LifeStyle was also recognized as providers' favourite progressive lens brand in Vision Monday's EyeVote Readers' Choice Awards.

More Personalization and Flexibility

iD LifeStyle 4 offers personalization features and larger blank sizes that facilitate performance in larger frame styles and ensure consistency in lens designs between a patient's clear and sunglasses pairs. The three lifestyle-based designs – Indoor, Outdoor, and Urban – enable personalized designs and will be familiar to HOYA's customers.

To learn more about HOYA Canada's full suite of progressive lenses, including iD LifeStyle 4, ECPs can visit online and speak to their HOYA Territory Manager.

About HOYA Vision Care

As a global leader in optical technology, HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. A steadfast partner to Eye Care Professionals around the world, it stands at the forefront of optical excellence. With a global presence, consisting of 43 laboratories and a growing team of 20,000 employees, HOYA Vision Care delivers innovative lenses and other vision care solutions to millions of people in 110 countries. For more information or to get in touch, visit www.hoyavision.ca.

