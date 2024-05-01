Early Experience Program shows highly positive results from MiYOSMART Chameleon patients on three continents

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care Canada announced today the results of its Early Experience Program, a post-marketing survey focused on patients' experience with MiYOSMART® Chameleon photochromic lenses. HOYA also announced a promotion for eye care providers to order Chameleon and MiYOSMART® Sunbird polarized lenses for the same price as the company's clear MiYOSMART lenses.

The Early Experience Program was designed to answer eye care professionals' and parents' questions surrounding MiYOSMART Chameleon photochromic lenses and gain insights into the patients' habits and behaviours. The data focused on adaptation and tolerability in patients of different ages and ethnicities, satisfaction and compliance, and outdoor behaviour.

The study revealed that MiYOSMART Chameleon spectacle lenses provided swift adaptation, with nearly 80% of users adjusting within a day, including teenagers matching younger children's adaptability. Regardless of experience, all Chameleon wearers expressed satisfaction with visual performance indoors and outdoors and were comfortable with the lenses fading back to clear, regardless of location. At the 3-month mark, 98% of wearers reported overall satisfaction, bolstering eye care professionals' confidence in recommending the solution to young patients.

Additionally, data from HOYA Vision Care indicated that MiYOSMART Chameleon wearers reported a significant wearing time, averaging 12 hours per day on weekdays, even during outdoor activities, eliminating the need to switch lenses. This extended wearing duration promises enhanced myopia management efficacy in children by potentially maximizing treatment effectiveness over time.

"HOYA understands the importance of UV protection and comfort in bright sunlight for your young patients. Supported by the results from our Early Experience Program, we highly recommend MiYOSMART Sun Solutions as the ideal way to offer complete sun protection, comfort, and myopia management for young myopic patients," said Kim Kochendorfer, RO, Professional Affairs Manager at HOYA Vision Care Canada. "MiYOSMART Sun lenses were designed with children in mind to mitigate many of the common concerns families may have. We are proud to offer industry-leading products that offer comfort and high-quality visual performance."

In addition, from May 1 through December 31, 2024, HOYA Vision Care Canada is offering both MiYOSMART Chameleon and Sunbird lenses to ECPs at the same price point as MiYOSMART Clear. To learn more about the promotion and HOYA's suite of MiYOSMART lenses, visit online and speak to a HOYA Territory Manager.

*MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in the management of myopia in all countries, including the U.S., and are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

As a global leader in optical technology, HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. A steadfast partner to Eye Care Professionals around the world, it stands at the forefront of optical excellence. With a global presence, consisting of 43 laboratories and a growing team of 20,000 employees, HOYA Vision Care delivers innovative lenses and other vision care solutions to millions of people in 110 countries. For more information or to get in touch, visit www.hoyavision.ca.

