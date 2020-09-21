Howie Mandel Tells All in Powerful New CTV Feature Documentary Airing Thanksgiving Monday, October 12

– The two-hour documentary, also streaming on Crave, includes dynamic on-stage moments, intimate interviews, and archival footage of Mandel's early performances –

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - As announced last night during the 72nd PRIMETIME EMMYS on CTV, the broadcast of the all-new candid CTV Feature Documentary, HOWIE MANDEL: BUT, ENOUGH ABOUT ME, premieres on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found. The two-hour documentary begins streaming on Crave on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Produced by Melbar Entertainment in partnership with Bell Media and directed by Barry Avrich, HOWIE MANDEL: BUT, ENOUGH ABOUT ME is told through Mandel's own voice, as it examines the beloved comedian and actor's extraordinary life and career, as well as his painful struggles with mental illness and how he has was able to cope while managing a relentless pace in his professional and private life.

"I had no idea until I actually viewed this documentary how amazing I am," said Mandel in an unsolicited quote.

"Howie is an incredible storyteller, and a strong and insightful contributor to conversations about mental health, including in his role as Bell Let's Talk spokesperson, so we're grateful that we are able to share his life and experience with Canadians," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming. "A candid yet hilarious film that the entire family can enjoy, it is the perfect complement to CTV's already robust fall lineup."



"Howie represents a rich and long tradition of Canadian superstar comedians and is easily one of this country's national treasures. I wanted to go beyond the obvious hilarity and ingenious, inventiveness of Howie's comedy, giving us a candid and uncensored look at his personal life, his demons, and life behind the velvet curtain," said Barry Avrich, Executive Producer and Director. "I truly believe this film gives audience's access to another side of Howie Mandel they have never seen before: raw, intimate, and brilliant."

