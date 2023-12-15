Housing starts trend higher again in November Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

15 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was higher in November at 257,777 units, up 0.7% from 255,876 units in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 22% in November (212,624 units) compared to October (272,264 units).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 23%, with 195,363 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 27% to 151,297 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 7% to 44,066 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were down 30% in Montreal and 39% in both Toronto and Vancouver, driven by significant declines in multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,261 units.

Quote:

"The notable drop in the rate of housing starts in November, particularly in the multi-unit space, should not come as a major surprise and reflects tighter economic conditions impacting construction timelines. As the more difficult borrowing conditions and labour shortages now seem to be showing in the starts numbers, we can expect to see continued slower starts rates in the coming months," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:
  • Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 17% and 31% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts.
  • Nationally, actual year-to-date housing starts are currently down 8% in centres of 10,000 population and over, currently sitting at 204,721 as of November 2023, compared to 222,177 in November 2022. This decline is primarily explained by a 27% decline in single-detached starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




November
2022

November
2023

%

November
2022

November
2023

%

November
2022

November
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

31

37

19

3

25

##

34

62

82

P.E.I.   


24

9

-63

84

30

-64

108

39

-64

N.S.   


119

124

4

207

903

336

326

1,027

215

N.B.   


90

67

-26

555

365

-34

645

432

-33

Atlantic

264

237

-10

849

1,323

56

1,113

1,560

40

Qc

540

363

-33

3,329

2,082

-37

3,869

2,445

-37

Ont.   


1,974

1,313

-33

6,885

4,323

-37

8,859

5,636

-36

Man.   


188

150

-20

671

461

-31

859

611

-29

Sask.   


93

115

24

114

316

177

207

431

108

Alta.   


882

1,246

41

1,730

2,129

23

2,612

3,375

29

Prairies

1,163

1,511

30

2,515

2,906

16

3,678

4,417

20

B.C.   


587

431

-27

3,149

2,602

-17

3,736

3,033

-19

Canada (10,000+)

4,528

3,855

-15

16,727

13,236

-21

21,255

17,091

-20

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

41

18

-56

22

374

##

63

392

##

Barrie

59

53

-10

490

139

-72

549

192

-65

Belleville - Quinte West

23

35

52

4

110

##

27

145

437

Brantford

73

34

-53

103

72

-30

176

106

-40

Calgary

332

594

79

1,341

1,214

-9

1,673

1,808

8

Chilliwack

21

17

-19

43

90

109

64

107

67

Drummondville

26

13

-50

58

91

57

84

104

24

Edmonton

409

510

25

294

839

185

703

1,349

92

Fredericton

30

26

-13

99

74

-25

129

100

-22

Greater/Grand Sudbury

5

2

-60

12

2

-83

17

4

-76

Guelph

11

10

-9

40

8

-80

51

18

-65

Halifax

48

54

13

142

802

465

190

856

351

Hamilton

65

21

-68

841

69

-92

906

90

-90

Kamloops

4

2

-50

134

1

-99

138

3

-98

Kelowna

40

29

-28

245

20

-92

285

49

-83

Kingston

13

15

15

6

0

-100

19

15

-21

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

98

79

-19

920

324

-65

1,018

403

-60

Lethbridge

13

14

8

7

0

-100

20

14

-30

London

93

59

-37

215

116

-46

308

175

-43

Moncton

19

13

-32

303

257

-15

322

270

-16

Montréal

136

103

-24

873

986

13

1,009

1,089

8

Nanaimo

12

41

242

3

25

##

15

66

340

Oshawa

75

2

-97

378

411

9

453

413

-9

Ottawa-Gatineau

251

126

-50

997

730

-27

1,248

856

-31

  Gatineau

57

3

-95

659

27

-96

716

30

-96

  Ottawa

194

123

-37

338

703

108

532

826

55

Peterborough

28

51

82

0

16

##

28

67

139

Québec

89

45

-49

925

224

-76

1,014

269

-73

Red Deer

4

11

175

10

0

-100

14

11

-21

Regina

20

24

20

29

115

297

49

139

184

Saguenay

18

8

-56

8

32

300

26

40

54

St. Catharines-Niagara

135

81

-40

106

90

-15

241

171

-29

Saint John

30

18

-40

129

5

-96

159

23

-86

St. John's

28

31

11

2

24

##

30

55

83

Saskatoon

67

85

27

66

190

188

133

275

107

Sherbrooke

26

26

-

191

81

-58

217

107

-51

Thunder Bay

12

4

-67

2

14

##

14

18

29

Toronto

686

419

-39

2,813

1,885

-33

3,499

2,304

-34

Trois-Rivières

14

17

21

43

74

72

57

91

60

Vancouver

324

195

-40

1,998

1,566

-22

2,322

1,761

-24

Victoria

41

28

-32

558

435

-22

599

463

-23

Windsor

43

23

-47

79

63

-20

122

86

-30

Winnipeg

165

127

-23

583

445

-24

748

572

-24

Total

3,627

3,063

-16

15,112

12,013

-21

18,739

15,076

-20

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on
2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


October
2023

November
2023

%

October
2023

November
2023

%

October
2023

November
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

443

488

10

370

418

13

813

906

11

P.E.I.   


290

92

-68

588

360

-39

878

452

-49

N.S.   


1,586

1,508

-5

7,861

10,777

37

9,447

12,285

30

N.B.   


917

745

-19

3,493

4,405

26

4,410

5,150

17

Qc  


4,302

3,956

-8

33,030

22,015

-33

37,332

25,971

-30

Ont.   


16,294

13,962

-14

82,970

47,296

-43

99,264

61,258

-38

Man.   


1,493

1,695

14

888

5,532

##

2,381

7,227

204

Sask.   


1,390

1,460

5

2,412

3,792

57

3,802

5,252

38

Alta.   


15,077

14,979

-1

24,313

25,414

5

39,390

40,393

3

B.C.   


5,550

5,181

-7

51,776

31,288

-40

57,326

36,469

-36

Canada (10,000+)

47,342

44,066

-7

207,701

151,297

-27

255,043

195,363

-23

Canada (All Areas)

59,662

56,268

-6

212,604

156,356

-26

272,264

212,624

-22

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

278

201

-28

2,316

4,488

94

2,594

4,689

81

Barrie

721

543

-25

1,008

1,668

65

1,729

2,211

28

Belleville - Quinte West

212

343

62

192

1,320

##

404

1,663

312

Brantford

178

327

84

792

864

9

970

1,191

23

Calgary

7,109

7,121

0

17,976

14,568

-19

25,085

21,689

-14

Chilliwack

252

234

-7

252

1,080

329

1,356

1,314

-3

Drummondville

117

118

1

468

1,092

133

585

1,210

107

Edmonton

6,457

6,306

-2

5,220

10,068

93

11,677

16,374

40

Fredericton

275

248

-10

216

888

311

491

1,136

131

Greater/Grand Sudbury

7

20

186

0

24

##

7

44

##

Guelph

146

93

-36

0

96

##

146

189

29

Halifax

729

641

-12

7,212

9,624

33

7,941

10,265

29

Hamilton

416

240

-42

13,980

828

-94

14,396

1,068

-93

Kamloops

140

22

-84

0

12

##

140

34

-76

Kelowna

479

356

-26

4,512

240

-95

4,991

596

-88

Kingston

269

147

-45

4,200

0

-100

4,469

147

-97

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

771

893

16

3,348

3,888

16

4,119

4,781

16

Lethbridge

281

196

-30

324

0

-100

605

196

-68

London

628

640

2

1,812

1,392

-23

2,440

2,032

-17

Moncton

277

211

-24

3,168

3,084

-3

3,445

3,295

-4

Montréal

1,127

1,016

-10

17,049

11,744

-31

18,176

12,760

-30

Nanaimo

95

610

##

1,272

300

-76

1,367

910

-33

Oshawa

743

24

-97

240

4,932

##

983

4,956

404

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,224

1,346

-39

13,176

8,760

-34

15,400

10,106

-34

  Gatineau

389

29

-93

2,244

324

-86

2,633

353

-87

  Ottawa

1,835

1,317

-28

10,932

8,436

-23

12,767

9,753

-24

Peterborough

342

425

24

0

192

##

342

617

80

Québec

285

501

76

7,704

2,688

-65

7,989

3,189

-60

Red Deer

87

112

29

204

0

-100

291

112

-62

Regina

195

272

39

912

1,380

51

1,107

1,652

49

Saguenay

171

99

-42

72

384

433

243

483

99

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,471

901

-39

2,400

1,080

-55

3,871

1,981

-49

Saint John

260

172

-34

0

60

##

260

232

-11

St. John's

331

349

5

276

288

4

607

637

5

Saskatoon

1,164

1,084

-7

1,356

2,280

68

2,520

3,364

33

Sherbrooke

153

303

98

1,416

972

-31

1,569

1,275

-19

Thunder Bay

86

35

-59

84

168

100

170

203

19

Toronto

5,136

4,332

-16

39,288

22,620

-42

44,424

26,952

-39

Trois-Rivières

209

202

-3

3,408

888

-74

3,617

1,090

-70

Vancouver

2,499

2,332

-7

32,244

18,792

-42

34,743

21,124

-39

Victoria

421

368

-13

8,364

5,220

-38

8,785

5,588

-36

Windsor

408

291

-29

1,668

756

-55

2,076

1,047

-50

Winnipeg

1,264

1,478

17

612

5,340

##

1,876

6,818

263

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based
on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value




















