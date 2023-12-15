OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts was higher in November at 257,777 units, up 0.7% from 255,876 units in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 22% in November (212,624 units) compared to October (272,264 units).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 23%, with 195,363 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 27% to 151,297 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 7% to 44,066 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were down 30% in Montreal and 39% in both Toronto and Vancouver, driven by significant declines in multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,261 units.

Quote:

"The notable drop in the rate of housing starts in November, particularly in the multi-unit space, should not come as a major surprise and reflects tighter economic conditions impacting construction timelines. As the more difficult borrowing conditions and labour shortages now seem to be showing in the starts numbers, we can expect to see continued slower starts rates in the coming months," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Actual 2023 year-to-date housing starts were 17% and 31% higher than the same period in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver , respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts.

and , respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Nationally, actual year-to-date housing starts are currently down 8% in centres of 10,000 population and over, currently sitting at 204,721 as of November 2023 , compared to 222,177 in November 2022 . This decline is primarily explained by a 27% decline in single-detached starts.

, compared to 222,177 in . This decline is primarily explained by a 27% decline in single-detached starts. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts data on January 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







November

2022 November

2023 % November

2022 November

2023 % November

2022 November

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

31 37 19 3 25 ## 34 62 82 P.E.I.

24 9 -63 84 30 -64 108 39 -64 N.S.

119 124 4 207 903 336 326 1,027 215 N.B.

90 67 -26 555 365 -34 645 432 -33 Atlantic

264 237 -10 849 1,323 56 1,113 1,560 40 Qc

540 363 -33 3,329 2,082 -37 3,869 2,445 -37 Ont.

1,974 1,313 -33 6,885 4,323 -37 8,859 5,636 -36 Man.

188 150 -20 671 461 -31 859 611 -29 Sask.

93 115 24 114 316 177 207 431 108 Alta.

882 1,246 41 1,730 2,129 23 2,612 3,375 29 Prairies

1,163 1,511 30 2,515 2,906 16 3,678 4,417 20 B.C.

587 431 -27 3,149 2,602 -17 3,736 3,033 -19 Canada (10,000+) 4,528 3,855 -15 16,727 13,236 -21 21,255 17,091 -20 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 41 18 -56 22 374 ## 63 392 ## Barrie

59 53 -10 490 139 -72 549 192 -65 Belleville - Quinte West 23 35 52 4 110 ## 27 145 437 Brantford

73 34 -53 103 72 -30 176 106 -40 Calgary

332 594 79 1,341 1,214 -9 1,673 1,808 8 Chilliwack

21 17 -19 43 90 109 64 107 67 Drummondville 26 13 -50 58 91 57 84 104 24 Edmonton

409 510 25 294 839 185 703 1,349 92 Fredericton

30 26 -13 99 74 -25 129 100 -22 Greater/Grand Sudbury 5 2 -60 12 2 -83 17 4 -76 Guelph

11 10 -9 40 8 -80 51 18 -65 Halifax

48 54 13 142 802 465 190 856 351 Hamilton

65 21 -68 841 69 -92 906 90 -90 Kamloops

4 2 -50 134 1 -99 138 3 -98 Kelowna

40 29 -28 245 20 -92 285 49 -83 Kingston

13 15 15 6 0 -100 19 15 -21 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 98 79 -19 920 324 -65 1,018 403 -60 Lethbridge

13 14 8 7 0 -100 20 14 -30 London

93 59 -37 215 116 -46 308 175 -43 Moncton

19 13 -32 303 257 -15 322 270 -16 Montréal

136 103 -24 873 986 13 1,009 1,089 8 Nanaimo

12 41 242 3 25 ## 15 66 340 Oshawa

75 2 -97 378 411 9 453 413 -9 Ottawa-Gatineau 251 126 -50 997 730 -27 1,248 856 -31 Gatineau

57 3 -95 659 27 -96 716 30 -96 Ottawa

194 123 -37 338 703 108 532 826 55 Peterborough

28 51 82 0 16 ## 28 67 139 Québec

89 45 -49 925 224 -76 1,014 269 -73 Red Deer

4 11 175 10 0 -100 14 11 -21 Regina

20 24 20 29 115 297 49 139 184 Saguenay

18 8 -56 8 32 300 26 40 54 St. Catharines-Niagara 135 81 -40 106 90 -15 241 171 -29 Saint John

30 18 -40 129 5 -96 159 23 -86 St. John's

28 31 11 2 24 ## 30 55 83 Saskatoon

67 85 27 66 190 188 133 275 107 Sherbrooke

26 26 - 191 81 -58 217 107 -51 Thunder Bay

12 4 -67 2 14 ## 14 18 29 Toronto

686 419 -39 2,813 1,885 -33 3,499 2,304 -34 Trois-Rivières

14 17 21 43 74 72 57 91 60 Vancouver

324 195 -40 1,998 1,566 -22 2,322 1,761 -24 Victoria

41 28 -32 558 435 -22 599 463 -23 Windsor

43 23 -47 79 63 -20 122 86 -30 Winnipeg

165 127 -23 583 445 -24 748 572 -24 Total

3,627 3,063 -16 15,112 12,013 -21 18,739 15,076 -20 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on

2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



October

2023 November

2023 % October

2023 November

2023 % October

2023 November

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

443 488 10 370 418 13 813 906 11 P.E.I.

290 92 -68 588 360 -39 878 452 -49 N.S.

1,586 1,508 -5 7,861 10,777 37 9,447 12,285 30 N.B.

917 745 -19 3,493 4,405 26 4,410 5,150 17 Qc

4,302 3,956 -8 33,030 22,015 -33 37,332 25,971 -30 Ont.

16,294 13,962 -14 82,970 47,296 -43 99,264 61,258 -38 Man.

1,493 1,695 14 888 5,532 ## 2,381 7,227 204 Sask.

1,390 1,460 5 2,412 3,792 57 3,802 5,252 38 Alta.

15,077 14,979 -1 24,313 25,414 5 39,390 40,393 3 B.C.

5,550 5,181 -7 51,776 31,288 -40 57,326 36,469 -36 Canada (10,000+) 47,342 44,066 -7 207,701 151,297 -27 255,043 195,363 -23 Canada (All Areas) 59,662 56,268 -6 212,604 156,356 -26 272,264 212,624 -22 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 278 201 -28 2,316 4,488 94 2,594 4,689 81 Barrie

721 543 -25 1,008 1,668 65 1,729 2,211 28 Belleville - Quinte West 212 343 62 192 1,320 ## 404 1,663 312 Brantford

178 327 84 792 864 9 970 1,191 23 Calgary

7,109 7,121 0 17,976 14,568 -19 25,085 21,689 -14 Chilliwack

252 234 -7 252 1,080 329 1,356 1,314 -3 Drummondville 117 118 1 468 1,092 133 585 1,210 107 Edmonton

6,457 6,306 -2 5,220 10,068 93 11,677 16,374 40 Fredericton

275 248 -10 216 888 311 491 1,136 131 Greater/Grand Sudbury 7 20 186 0 24 ## 7 44 ## Guelph

146 93 -36 0 96 ## 146 189 29 Halifax

729 641 -12 7,212 9,624 33 7,941 10,265 29 Hamilton

416 240 -42 13,980 828 -94 14,396 1,068 -93 Kamloops

140 22 -84 0 12 ## 140 34 -76 Kelowna

479 356 -26 4,512 240 -95 4,991 596 -88 Kingston

269 147 -45 4,200 0 -100 4,469 147 -97 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 771 893 16 3,348 3,888 16 4,119 4,781 16 Lethbridge

281 196 -30 324 0 -100 605 196 -68 London

628 640 2 1,812 1,392 -23 2,440 2,032 -17 Moncton

277 211 -24 3,168 3,084 -3 3,445 3,295 -4 Montréal

1,127 1,016 -10 17,049 11,744 -31 18,176 12,760 -30 Nanaimo

95 610 ## 1,272 300 -76 1,367 910 -33 Oshawa

743 24 -97 240 4,932 ## 983 4,956 404 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,224 1,346 -39 13,176 8,760 -34 15,400 10,106 -34 Gatineau

389 29 -93 2,244 324 -86 2,633 353 -87 Ottawa

1,835 1,317 -28 10,932 8,436 -23 12,767 9,753 -24 Peterborough 342 425 24 0 192 ## 342 617 80 Québec

285 501 76 7,704 2,688 -65 7,989 3,189 -60 Red Deer

87 112 29 204 0 -100 291 112 -62 Regina

195 272 39 912 1,380 51 1,107 1,652 49 Saguenay

171 99 -42 72 384 433 243 483 99 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,471 901 -39 2,400 1,080 -55 3,871 1,981 -49 Saint John

260 172 -34 0 60 ## 260 232 -11 St. John's

331 349 5 276 288 4 607 637 5 Saskatoon

1,164 1,084 -7 1,356 2,280 68 2,520 3,364 33 Sherbrooke

153 303 98 1,416 972 -31 1,569 1,275 -19 Thunder Bay 86 35 -59 84 168 100 170 203 19 Toronto

5,136 4,332 -16 39,288 22,620 -42 44,424 26,952 -39 Trois-Rivières 209 202 -3 3,408 888 -74 3,617 1,090 -70 Vancouver

2,499 2,332 -7 32,244 18,792 -42 34,743 21,124 -39 Victoria

421 368 -13 8,364 5,220 -38 8,785 5,588 -36 Windsor

408 291 -29 1,668 756 -55 2,076 1,047 -50 Winnipeg

1,264 1,478 17 612 5,340 ## 1,876 6,818 263 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based

on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value











































