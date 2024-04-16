OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 7% in March (242,195 units) compared to February (260,047), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 1.6% from 247,971 units in February to 243,957 units in March. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was up 16% to 17,052 units in March compared to 14,756 units in March 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher multi-unit starts, up 19% and higher single-detached starts, up 2%.

March's actual housing starts were 10% and 15% higher year-over-year in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, because of higher multi-unit starts, while single-detached starts decreased. Montreal's actual starts decreased 1%, dragged down by lower multi-unit starts.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 7%, with 220,743 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 8% to 180,229 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 4% to 40,514 units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 21,452 units.

Total SAAR housing starts were up 27% in Vancouver , driven by an increase in multi-unit starts. Toronto and Montreal declined 26% and 5%, respectively due to decreases in multi-unit starts.

, driven by an increase in multi-unit starts. and declined 26% and 5%, respectively due to decreases in multi-unit starts. Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on May 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







March

2023 March

2024 % March

2023 March

2024 % March

2023 March

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

10 8 -20 2 1 -50 12 9 -25 P.E.I.

7 1 -86 7 54 ## 14 55 293 N.S.

92 88 -4 139 482 247 231 570 147 N.B

19 17 -11 42 34 -19 61 51 -16 Atlantic

128 114 -11 190 571 201 318 685 115 Qc

224 293 31 1,575 1,959 24 1,799 2,252 25 Ont.

1,102 916 -17 4,690 4,606 -2 5,792 5,522 -5 Man.

110 117 6 496 247 -50 606 364 -40 Sask.

56 76 36 158 164 4 214 240 12 Alta.

698 1,000 43 1,311 2,122 62 2,009 3,122 55 Prairies

864 1,193 38 1,965 2,533 29 2,829 3,726 32 B.C.

399 266 -33 3,619 4,601 27 4,018 4,867 21 Canada (10,000+) 2,717 2,782 2 12,039 14,270 19 14,756 17,052 16 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 20 8 -60 13 144 ## 33 152 361 Barrie

45 43 -4 33 4 -88 78 47 -40 Belleville - Quinte West 3 13 333 4 1 -75 7 14 100 Brantford

21 20 -5 33 0 -100 54 20 -63 Calgary

341 532 56 753 1,228 63 1,094 1,760 61 Chilliwack

9 7 -22 0 125 ## 9 132 ## Drummondville 8 20 150 37 32 -14 45 52 16 Edmonton

282 370 31 525 792 51 807 1,162 44 Fredericton

7 6 -14 4 0 -100 11 6 -45 Greater/Grand Sudbury 5 0 -100 4 0 -100 9 0 -100 Guelph

3 4 33 255 6 -98 258 10 -96 Halifax

41 50 22 123 445 262 164 495 202 Hamilton

19 35 84 46 17 -63 65 52 -20 Kamloops

3 13 333 8 2 -75 11 15 36 Kelowna

62 16 -74 207 379 83 269 395 47 Kingston

13 6 -54 15 9 -40 28 15 -46 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 97 53 -45 58 75 29 155 128 -17 Lethbridge

5 9 80 0 2 ## 5 11 120 London

32 42 31 164 507 209 196 549 180 Moncton

1 2 100 2 14 ## 3 16 433 Montréal

61 72 18 757 738 -3 818 810 -1 Nanaimo

13 2 -85 9 1 -89 22 3 -86 Oshawa

47 24 -49 32 78 144 79 102 29 Ottawa-Gatineau 129 113 -12 1,155 594 -49 1,284 707 -45 Gatineau

30 15 -50 103 149 45 133 164 23 Ottawa

99 98 -1 1,052 445 -58 1,151 543 -53 Peterborough

17 13 -24 0 0 - 17 13 -24 Québec

44 29 -34 239 520 118 283 549 94 Red Deer

3 6 100 2 2 - 5 8 60 Regina

5 19 280 70 74 6 75 93 24 Saguenay

3 23 ## 11 29 164 14 52 271 St. Catharines-Niagara 56 43 -23 40 80 100 96 123 28 Saint John

5 6 20 0 0 - 5 6 20 St. John's

10 4 -60 2 1 -50 12 5 -58 Saskatoon

50 51 2 61 88 44 111 139 25 Sherbrooke

12 18 50 118 134 14 130 152 17 Thunder Bay

0 1 ## 0 24 ## 0 25 ## Toronto

402 352 -12 2,780 3,142 13 3,182 3,494 10 Trois-Rivières

6 3 -50 41 31 -24 47 34 -28 Vancouver

193 117 -39 2,823 3,339 18 3,016 3,456 15 Victoria

28 30 7 297 429 44 325 459 41 Windsor

14 22 57 34 22 -35 48 44 -8 Winnipeg

97 103 6 436 234 -46 533 337 -37 Total

2,212 2,300 4 11,191 13,342 19 13,403 15,642 17















Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.





























Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value











































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



February

2024 March

2024 % February

2024 March

2024 % February

2024 March

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

631 319 -49 67 13 -81 698 332 -52 P.E.I.

60 41 -32 120 648 440 180 689 283 N.S.

1,639 1,682 3 10,388 5,838 -44 12,027 7,520 -37 N.B.

1,095 871 -20 3,998 560 -86 5,093 1,431 -72 Qc

5,442 5,071 -7 29,992 30,709 2 35,434 35,780 1 Ont.

10,707 12,526 17 74,024 57,297 -23 84,731 69,823 -18 Man.

1,895 1,768 -7 2,496 2,964 19 4,391 4,732 8 Sask.

1,023 1,166 14 1,824 1,968 8 2,847 3,134 10 Alta.

14,800 13,495 -9 32,789 25,137 -23 47,589 38,632 -19 B.C.

4,554 3,575 -21 39,766 55,095 39 44,320 58,670 32 Canada (10,000+) 41,846 40,514 -3 195,464 180,229 -8 237,310 220,743 -7 Canada (All Areas) 53,937 52,047 -4 206,108 190,152 -8 260,047 242,195 -7 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 76 101 33 672 1,728 157 748 1,829 145 Barrie

569 836 47 96 48 -50 665 884 33 Belleville - Quinte West 397 404 2 840 12 -99 1,237 416 -66 Brantford

251 310 24 96 0 -100 347 310 -11 Calgary

6,983 7,244 4 14,568 14,736 1 21,551 21,980 2 Chilliwack

210 81 -61 210 1,500 ## 306 1,581 417 Drummondville 112 199 78 444 384 -14 556 583 5 Edmonton

5,757 5,329 -7 14,496 9,504 -34 20,253 14,833 -27 Fredericton

370 322 -13 0 0 - 370 322 -13 Greater/Grand Sudbury ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## ## Guelph

40 53 33 1,152 72 -94 1,192 125 -90 Halifax

930 1,047 13 10,044 5,340 -47 10,974 6,387 -42 Hamilton

243 498 105 2,292 204 -91 2,535 702 -72 Kamloops

261 257 -2 108 24 -78 369 281 -24 Kelowna

437 227 -48 3,720 4,548 22 4,157 4,775 15 Kingston

330 169 -49 192 108 -44 522 277 -47 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 227 582 156 1,776 900 -49 2,003 1,482 -26 Lethbridge

267 247 -7 96 24 -75 363 271 -25 London

301 643 114 2,304 6,084 164 2,605 6,727 158 Moncton

252 323 28 2,016 168 -92 2,268 491 -78 Montréal

1,134 1,153 2 9,334 8,788 -6 10,468 9,941 -5 Nanaimo

160 20 -88 48 12 -75 208 32 -85 Oshawa

375 289 -23 720 936 30 1,095 1,225 12 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,214 1,693 39 6,300 7,128 13 7,514 8,821 17 Gatineau

638 261 -59 1,296 1,788 38 1,934 2,049 6 Ottawa

576 1,432 149 5,004 5,340 7 5,580 6,772 21 Peterborough 146 194 33 0 0 - 146 194 33 Québec

548 381 -30 3,360 6,240 86 3,908 6,621 69 Red Deer

13 123 ## 1,992 24 -99 2,005 147 -93 Regina

196 318 62 744 888 19 940 1,206 28 Saguenay

599 986 65 264 348 32 863 1,334 55 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,040 755 -27 1,044 960 -8 2,084 1,715 -18 Saint John

361 221 -39 1,416 0 -100 1,777 221 -88 St. John's

445 234 -47 24 12 -50 469 246 -48 Saskatoon

771 727 -6 1,056 1,056 - 1,827 1,783 -2 Sherbrooke

349 302 -13 216 1,608 ## 565 1,910 238 Thunder Bay 1,014 929 -8 0 288 ## 1,014 1,217 20 Toronto

3,684 4,260 16 52,944 37,704 -29 56,628 41,964 -26 Trois-Rivières 122 87 -29 1,560 372 -76 1,682 459 -73 Vancouver

2,002 1,652 -17 30,792 40,068 30 32,794 41,720 27 Victoria

384 338 -12 2,928 5,148 76 3,312 5,486 66 Windsor

175 367 110 48 264 450 223 631 183 Winnipeg

1,639 1,528 -7 2,340 2,808 20 3,979 4,336 9















Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.





























Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme

value











































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact:, Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]