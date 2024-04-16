Housing starts for March 2024 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Apr 16, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 7% in March (242,195 units) compared to February (260,047), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 1.6% from 247,971 units in February to 243,957 units in March. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was up 16% to 17,052 units in March compared to 14,756 units in March 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher multi-unit starts, up 19% and higher single-detached starts, up 2%.

March's actual housing starts were 10% and 15% higher year-over-year in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, because of higher multi-unit starts, while single-detached starts decreased. Montreal's actual starts decreased 1%, dragged down by lower multi-unit starts.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts decreased 7%, with 220,743 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 8% to 180,229 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 4% to 40,514 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 21,452 units.
  • Total SAAR housing starts were up 27% in Vancouver, driven by an increase in multi-unit starts. Toronto and Montreal declined 26% and 5%, respectively due to decreases in multi-unit starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on May 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




March
2023

March
2024

%

March
2023

March
2024

%

March
2023

March
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

10

8

-20

2

1

-50

12

9

-25

P.E.I.

7

1

-86

7

54

##

14

55

293

N.S.

92

88

-4

139

482

247

231

570

147

N.B

19

17

-11

42

34

-19

61

51

-16

Atlantic

128

114

-11

190

571

201

318

685

115

Qc

224

293

31

1,575

1,959

24

1,799

2,252

25

Ont.

1,102

916

-17

4,690

4,606

-2

5,792

5,522

-5

Man.

110

117

6

496

247

-50

606

364

-40

Sask.

56

76

36

158

164

4

214

240

12

Alta.

698

1,000

43

1,311

2,122

62

2,009

3,122

55

Prairies

864

1,193

38

1,965

2,533

29

2,829

3,726

32

B.C.

399

266

-33

3,619

4,601

27

4,018

4,867

21

Canada (10,000+)

2,717

2,782

2

12,039

14,270

19

14,756

17,052

16

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

20

8

-60

13

144

##

33

152

361

Barrie

45

43

-4

33

4

-88

78

47

-40

Belleville - Quinte West

3

13

333

4

1

-75

7

14

100

Brantford

21

20

-5

33

0

-100

54

20

-63

Calgary

341

532

56

753

1,228

63

1,094

1,760

61

Chilliwack

9

7

-22

0

125

##

9

132

##

Drummondville

8

20

150

37

32

-14

45

52

16

Edmonton

282

370

31

525

792

51

807

1,162

44

Fredericton

7

6

-14

4

0

-100

11

6

-45

Greater/Grand Sudbury

5

0

-100

4

0

-100

9

0

-100

Guelph

3

4

33

255

6

-98

258

10

-96

Halifax

41

50

22

123

445

262

164

495

202

Hamilton

19

35

84

46

17

-63

65

52

-20

Kamloops

3

13

333

8

2

-75

11

15

36

Kelowna

62

16

-74

207

379

83

269

395

47

Kingston

13

6

-54

15

9

-40

28

15

-46

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

97

53

-45

58

75

29

155

128

-17

Lethbridge

5

9

80

0

2

##

5

11

120

London

32

42

31

164

507

209

196

549

180

Moncton

1

2

100

2

14

##

3

16

433

Montréal

61

72

18

757

738

-3

818

810

-1

Nanaimo

13

2

-85

9

1

-89

22

3

-86

Oshawa

47

24

-49

32

78

144

79

102

29

Ottawa-Gatineau

129

113

-12

1,155

594

-49

1,284

707

-45

  Gatineau

30

15

-50

103

149

45

133

164

23

  Ottawa

99

98

-1

1,052

445

-58

1,151

543

-53

Peterborough

17

13

-24

0

0

-

17

13

-24

Québec

44

29

-34

239

520

118

283

549

94

Red Deer

3

6

100

2

2

-

5

8

60

Regina

5

19

280

70

74

6

75

93

24

Saguenay

3

23

##

11

29

164

14

52

271

St. Catharines-Niagara

56

43

-23

40

80

100

96

123

28

Saint John

5

6

20

0

0

-

5

6

20

St. John's

10

4

-60

2

1

-50

12

5

-58

Saskatoon

50

51

2

61

88

44

111

139

25

Sherbrooke

12

18

50

118

134

14

130

152

17

Thunder Bay

0

1

##

0

24

##

0

25

##

Toronto

402

352

-12

2,780

3,142

13

3,182

3,494

10

Trois-Rivières

6

3

-50

41

31

-24

47

34

-28

Vancouver

193

117

-39

2,823

3,339

18

3,016

3,456

15

Victoria

28

30

7

297

429

44

325

459

41

Windsor

14

22

57

34

22

-35

48

44

-8

Winnipeg

97

103

6

436

234

-46

533

337

-37

Total

2,212

2,300

4

11,191

13,342

19

13,403

15,642

17








Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.














Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value




















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


February
2024

March
2024

%

February
2024

March
2024

%

February
2024

March
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

631

319

-49

67

13

-81

698

332

-52

P.E.I.

60

41

-32

120

648

440

180

689

283

N.S.

1,639

1,682

3

10,388

5,838

-44

12,027

7,520

-37

N.B.

1,095

871

-20

3,998

560

-86

5,093

1,431

-72

Qc 

5,442

5,071

-7

29,992

30,709

2

35,434

35,780

1

Ont.

10,707

12,526

17

74,024

57,297

-23

84,731

69,823

-18

Man.

1,895

1,768

-7

2,496

2,964

19

4,391

4,732

8

Sask.

1,023

1,166

14

1,824

1,968

8

2,847

3,134

10

Alta.

14,800

13,495

-9

32,789

25,137

-23

47,589

38,632

-19

B.C.

4,554

3,575

-21

39,766

55,095

39

44,320

58,670

32

Canada (10,000+)

41,846

40,514

-3

195,464

180,229

-8

237,310

220,743

-7

Canada (All Areas)

53,937

52,047

-4

206,108

190,152

-8

260,047

242,195

-7

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

76

101

33

672

1,728

157

748

1,829

145

Barrie

569

836

47

96

48

-50

665

884

33

Belleville - Quinte West

397

404

2

840

12

-99

1,237

416

-66

Brantford

251

310

24

96

0

-100

347

310

-11

Calgary

6,983

7,244

4

14,568

14,736

1

21,551

21,980

2

Chilliwack

210

81

-61

210

1,500

##

306

1,581

417

Drummondville

112

199

78

444

384

-14

556

583

5

Edmonton

5,757

5,329

-7

14,496

9,504

-34

20,253

14,833

-27

Fredericton

370

322

-13

0

0

-

370

322

-13

Greater/Grand Sudbury

##

##

##

##

##

##

##

##

##

Guelph

40

53

33

1,152

72

-94

1,192

125

-90

Halifax

930

1,047

13

10,044

5,340

-47

10,974

6,387

-42

Hamilton

243

498

105

2,292

204

-91

2,535

702

-72

Kamloops

261

257

-2

108

24

-78

369

281

-24

Kelowna

437

227

-48

3,720

4,548

22

4,157

4,775

15

Kingston

330

169

-49

192

108

-44

522

277

-47

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

227

582

156

1,776

900

-49

2,003

1,482

-26

Lethbridge

267

247

-7

96

24

-75

363

271

-25

London

301

643

114

2,304

6,084

164

2,605

6,727

158

Moncton

252

323

28

2,016

168

-92

2,268

491

-78

Montréal

1,134

1,153

2

9,334

8,788

-6

10,468

9,941

-5

Nanaimo

160

20

-88

48

12

-75

208

32

-85

Oshawa

375

289

-23

720

936

30

1,095

1,225

12

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,214

1,693

39

6,300

7,128

13

7,514

8,821

17

  Gatineau

638

261

-59

1,296

1,788

38

1,934

2,049

6

  Ottawa

576

1,432

149

5,004

5,340

7

5,580

6,772

21

Peterborough

146

194

33

0

0

-

146

194

33

Québec

548

381

-30

3,360

6,240

86

3,908

6,621

69

Red Deer

13

123

##

1,992

24

-99

2,005

147

-93

Regina

196

318

62

744

888

19

940

1,206

28

Saguenay

599

986

65

264

348

32

863

1,334

55

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,040

755

-27

1,044

960

-8

2,084

1,715

-18

Saint John

361

221

-39

1,416

0

-100

1,777

221

-88

St. John's

445

234

-47

24

12

-50

469

246

-48

Saskatoon

771

727

-6

1,056

1,056

-

1,827

1,783

-2

Sherbrooke

349

302

-13

216

1,608

##

565

1,910

238

Thunder Bay

1,014

929

-8

0

288

##

1,014

1,217

20

Toronto

3,684

4,260

16

52,944

37,704

-29

56,628

41,964

-26

Trois-Rivières

122

87

-29

1,560

372

-76

1,682

459

-73

Vancouver

2,002

1,652

-17

30,792

40,068

30

32,794

41,720

27

Victoria

384

338

-12

2,928

5,148

76

3,312

5,486

66

Windsor

175

367

110

48

264

450

223

631

183

Winnipeg

1,639

1,528

-7

2,340

2,808

20

3,979

4,336

9








Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.














Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme
value




















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact:, Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)