Housing starts down 7% in 2023 from 2022

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jan 16, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Nationally, actual 2023 housing starts were down 7% in centres of 10,000 population and over, with 223,513 units recorded, compared to 240,590 in 2022, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This decline is primarily explained by a 25% decline in single-detached starts in 2023.

Housing starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Despite the national decline, actual 2023 housing starts were 5% and 28% higher than in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal starts were 37% lower due to large declines in both single-detached and multi-unit starts in 2023. 

The six-month trend in housing starts was also lower in December at 249,898 units, down 2.1% from 255,198 units in November. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 18% in December (249,255 units) compared to November (210,918 units).

"Following record and near-record highs in 2021 and 2022, housing starts dipped in 2023, but still significantly outperformed expectations for the year. The decline was driven mainly by a sharp drop-off in single-detached starts and tighter economic conditions affecting multi-unit starts in the year's final quarter. The recent monthly multi-unit volatility is not surprising as we're now starting to see 2023's challenging borrowing conditions and labour shortages in the housing starts numbers and we expect to see continued downward pressure in the coming months," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 20%, with 234,705 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 26% to 191,463 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 2% to 43,242 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 14,550 units.
  • Total SAAR housing starts were down 35% in Toronto, driven by a significant decline in multi-unit starts. Montreal and Vancouver both posted gains of 66% and 92%, respectively, due to sizeable increases in multi-unit starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January housing starts data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




December
2022

December
2023

%

December 2022

December 2023

%

December 2022

December 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

64

48

-25

89

22

-75

153

70

-54

P.E.I.   


23

13

-43

35

24

-31

58

37

-36

N.S.   


123

148

20

272

468

72

395

616

56

N.B.   


47

86

83

89

281

216

136

367

170

Atlantic

257

295

15

485

795

64

742

1,090

47

Qc

254

223

-12

1,757

2,503

42

2,011

2,726

36

Ont.   


1,427

1,053

-26

6,927

4,328

-38

8,354

5,381

-36

Man.   


107

130

21

321

370

15

428

500

17

Sask.   


61

84

38

181

367

103

242

451

86

Alta.   


856

1,189

39

1,263

2,302

82

2,119

3,491

65

Prairies

1,024

1,403

37

1,765

3,039

72

2,789

4,442

59

B.C.   


511

350

-32

3,939

4,604

17

4,450

4,954

11

Canada (10,000+)

3,473

3,324

-4

14,873

15,269

3

18,346

18,593

1

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

21

5

-76

113

11

-90

134

16

-88

Barrie

27

84

211

71

17

-76

98

101

3

Belleville - Quinte West

13

18

38

5

4

-20

18

22

22

Brantford

65

42

-35

33

54

64

98

96

-2

Calgary

410

538

31

670

955

43

1,080

1,493

38

Chilliwack

19

10

-47

10

70

##

29

80

176

Drummondville

13

20

54

34

60

76

47

80

70

Edmonton

310

513

65

464

1,244

168

774

1,757

127

Fredericton

8

29

263

30

2

-93

38

31

-18

Greater/Grand Sudbury

19

1

-95

19

2

-89

38

3

-92

Guelph

3

6

100

13

136

##

16

142

##

Halifax

56

94

68

196

385

96

252

479

90

Hamilton

60

28

-53

83

606

##

143

634

343

Kamloops

2

3

50

64

155

142

66

158

139

Kelowna

54

52

-4

337

329

-2

391

381

-3

Kingston

3

38

##

0

8

##

3

46

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

39

47

21

630

1,460

132

669

1,507

125

Lethbridge

15

20

33

39

7

-82

54

27

-50

London

66

32

-52

140

40

-71

206

72

-65

Moncton

16

26

63

41

216

427

57

242

325

Montréal

62

39

-37

914

1,690

85

976

1,729

77

Nanaimo

15

5

-67

106

13

-88

121

18

-85

Oshawa

25

22

-12

44

19

-57

69

41

-41

Ottawa-Gatineau

116

130

12

201

690

243

317

820

159

  Gatineau

1

14

##

0

6

##

1

20

##

  Ottawa

115

116

1

201

684

240

316

800

153

Peterborough

11

29

164

0

32

##

11

61

455

Québec

45

21

-53

303

80

-74

348

101

-71

Red Deer

0

9

##

16

0

-100

16

9

-44

Regina

14

20

43

33

184

458

47

204

334

Saguenay

2

12

##

2

200

##

4

212

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

92

39

-58

141

31

-78

233

70

-70

Saint John

15

22

47

0

44

##

15

66

340

St. John's

61

39

-36

88

20

-77

149

59

-60

Saskatoon

41

58

41

129

163

26

170

221

30

Sherbrooke

19

13

-32

86

98

14

105

111

6

Thunder Bay

4

5

25

0

4

##

4

9

125

Toronto

565

329

-42

5,287

1,107

-79

5,852

1,436

-75

Trois-Rivières

10

4

-60

115

17

-85

125

21

-83

Vancouver

256

154

-40

2,869

3,208

12

3,125

3,362

8

Victoria

40

27

-33

230

617

168

270

644

139

Windsor

38

15

-61

17

12

-29

55

27

-51

Winnipeg

88

104

18

269

305

13

357

409

15

Total

2,738

2,702

-1

13,842

14,295

3

16,580

16,997

3

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









 

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


November
2023

December
2023

%

November 2023

December 2023

%

November 2023

December 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

471

504

7

392

256

-35

863

760

-12

P.E.I.   


93

168

81

360

288

-20

453

456

1

N.S.   


1,445

1,608

11

10,821

5,599

-48

12,266

7,207

-41

N.B.   


767

908

18

4,402

3,351

-24

5,169

4,259

-18

Qc  


4,171

3,819

-8

20,686

35,841

73

24,857

39,660

60

Ont.   


13,843

13,738

-1

47,331

54,113

14

61,174

67,851

11

Man.   


1,823

1,696

-7

5,496

4,440

-19

7,319

6,136

-16

Sask.   


1,402

1,107

-21

3,936

4,404

12

5,338

5,511

3

Alta.   


15,042

15,135

1

25,841

27,842

8

40,883

42,977

5

B.C.   


4,976

4,559

-8

32,286

55,329

71

37,262

59,888

61

Canada (10,000+)

44,033

43,242

-2

151,551

191,463

26

195,584

234,705

20

Canada (All Areas)

53,987

52,426

-3

156,930

196,830

25

210,918

249,255

18

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

194

68

-65

4,488

132

-97

4,682

200

-96

Barrie

571

1,015

78

1,668

204

-88

2,239

1,219

-46

Belleville - Quinte West

342

253

-26

1,320

48

-96

1,662

301

-82

Brantford

341

592

74

864

648

-25

1,205

1,240

3

Calgary

7,043

6,634

-6

14,568

11,460

-21

21,611

18,094

-16

Chilliwack

227

144

-37

227

840

270

1,307

984

-25

Drummondville

122

284

133

1,092

720

-34

1,214

1,004

-17

Edmonton

6,384

7,125

12

10,068

14,928

48

16,452

22,053

34

Fredericton

253

299

18

888

24

-97

1,141

323

-72

Greater/Grand Sudbury

20

24

20

24

24

-

44

48

9

Guelph

93

122

31

96

1,632

##

189

1,754

##

Halifax

686

913

33

9,624

4,620

-52

10,310

5,533

-46

Hamilton

248

359

45

828

7,272

##

1,076

7,631

##

Kamloops

22

51

132

12

1,860

##

34

1,911

##

Kelowna

367

447

22

240

3,948

##

607

4,395

##

Kingston

164

387

136

0

96

##

164

483

195

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

880

704

-20

3,888

17,520

351

4,768

18,224

282

Lethbridge

199

232

17

0

84

##

199

316

59

London

633

385

-39

1,392

480

-66

2,025

865

-57

Moncton

208

385

85

3,084

2,592

-16

3,292

2,977

-10

Montréal

998

832

-17

11,764

20,392

73

12,762

21,224

66

Nanaimo

613

78

-87

300

156

-48

913

234

-74

Oshawa

25

568

##

4,932

228

-95

4,957

796

-84

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,357

1,950

44

8,760

8,280

-5

10,117

10,230

1

  Gatineau

29

248

##

324

72

-78

353

320

-9

  Ottawa

1,328

1,702

28

8,436

8,208

-3

9,764

9,910

1

Peterborough

424

402

-5

192

384

100

616

786

28

Québec

479

402

-16

2,688

960

-64

3,167

1,362

-57

Red Deer

109

79

-28

0

0

-

109

79

-28

Regina

275

251

-9

1,380

2,208

60

1,655

2,459

49

Saguenay

98

171

74

384

2,400

##

482

2,571

433

St. Catharines-Niagara

848

562

-34

1,080

372

-66

1,928

934

-52

Saint John

172

229

33

60

528

##

232

757

226

St. John's

348

364

5

288

240

-17

636

604

-5

Saskatoon

1,058

834

-21

2,280

1,956

-14

3,338

2,790

-16

Sherbrooke

285

191

-33

972

1,176

21

1,257

1,367

9

Thunder Bay

36

89

147

168

48

-71

204

137

-33

Toronto

4,281

4,335

1

22,620

13,284

-41

26,901

17,619

-35

Trois-Rivières

194

102

-47

888

204

-77

1,082

306

-72

Vancouver

2,338

2,100

-10

18,792

38,496

105

21,130

40,596

92

Victoria

372

346

-7

5,220

7,404

42

5,592

7,750

39

Windsor

289

221

-24

756

144

-81

1,045

365

-65

Winnipeg

1,494

1,390

-7

5,340

3,660

-31

6,834

5,050

-26

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









   

