Jan 16, 2024, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Nationally, actual 2023 housing starts were down 7% in centres of 10,000 population and over, with 223,513 units recorded, compared to 240,590 in 2022, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This decline is primarily explained by a 25% decline in single-detached starts in 2023.
Despite the national decline, actual 2023 housing starts were 5% and 28% higher than in 2022 in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal starts were 37% lower due to large declines in both single-detached and multi-unit starts in 2023.
The six-month trend in housing starts was also lower in December at 249,898 units, down 2.1% from 255,198 units in November. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
The monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 18% in December (249,255 units) compared to November (210,918 units).
Quote:
"Following record and near-record highs in 2021 and 2022, housing starts dipped in 2023, but still significantly outperformed expectations for the year. The decline was driven mainly by a sharp drop-off in single-detached starts and tighter economic conditions affecting multi-unit starts in the year's final quarter. The recent monthly multi-unit volatility is not surprising as we're now starting to see 2023's challenging borrowing conditions and labour shortages in the housing starts numbers and we expect to see continued downward pressure in the coming months," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.
Key Facts:
- The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 20%, with 234,705 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 26% to 191,463 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 2% to 43,242 units.
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 14,550 units.
- Total SAAR housing starts were down 35% in Toronto, driven by a significant decline in multi-unit starts. Montreal and Vancouver both posted gains of 66% and 92%, respectively, due to sizeable increases in multi-unit starts.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January housing starts data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
December
|
December
|
%
|
December 2022
|
December 2023
|
%
|
December 2022
|
December 2023
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
64
|
48
|
-25
|
89
|
22
|
-75
|
153
|
70
|
-54
|
P.E.I.
|
23
|
13
|
-43
|
35
|
24
|
-31
|
58
|
37
|
-36
|
N.S.
|
123
|
148
|
20
|
272
|
468
|
72
|
395
|
616
|
56
|
N.B.
|
47
|
86
|
83
|
89
|
281
|
216
|
136
|
367
|
170
|
Atlantic
|
257
|
295
|
15
|
485
|
795
|
64
|
742
|
1,090
|
47
|
Qc
|
254
|
223
|
-12
|
1,757
|
2,503
|
42
|
2,011
|
2,726
|
36
|
Ont.
|
1,427
|
1,053
|
-26
|
6,927
|
4,328
|
-38
|
8,354
|
5,381
|
-36
|
Man.
|
107
|
130
|
21
|
321
|
370
|
15
|
428
|
500
|
17
|
Sask.
|
61
|
84
|
38
|
181
|
367
|
103
|
242
|
451
|
86
|
Alta.
|
856
|
1,189
|
39
|
1,263
|
2,302
|
82
|
2,119
|
3,491
|
65
|
Prairies
|
1,024
|
1,403
|
37
|
1,765
|
3,039
|
72
|
2,789
|
4,442
|
59
|
B.C.
|
511
|
350
|
-32
|
3,939
|
4,604
|
17
|
4,450
|
4,954
|
11
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
3,473
|
3,324
|
-4
|
14,873
|
15,269
|
3
|
18,346
|
18,593
|
1
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
21
|
5
|
-76
|
113
|
11
|
-90
|
134
|
16
|
-88
|
Barrie
|
27
|
84
|
211
|
71
|
17
|
-76
|
98
|
101
|
3
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
13
|
18
|
38
|
5
|
4
|
-20
|
18
|
22
|
22
|
Brantford
|
65
|
42
|
-35
|
33
|
54
|
64
|
98
|
96
|
-2
|
Calgary
|
410
|
538
|
31
|
670
|
955
|
43
|
1,080
|
1,493
|
38
|
Chilliwack
|
19
|
10
|
-47
|
10
|
70
|
##
|
29
|
80
|
176
|
Drummondville
|
13
|
20
|
54
|
34
|
60
|
76
|
47
|
80
|
70
|
Edmonton
|
310
|
513
|
65
|
464
|
1,244
|
168
|
774
|
1,757
|
127
|
Fredericton
|
8
|
29
|
263
|
30
|
2
|
-93
|
38
|
31
|
-18
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
19
|
1
|
-95
|
19
|
2
|
-89
|
38
|
3
|
-92
|
Guelph
|
3
|
6
|
100
|
13
|
136
|
##
|
16
|
142
|
##
|
Halifax
|
56
|
94
|
68
|
196
|
385
|
96
|
252
|
479
|
90
|
Hamilton
|
60
|
28
|
-53
|
83
|
606
|
##
|
143
|
634
|
343
|
Kamloops
|
2
|
3
|
50
|
64
|
155
|
142
|
66
|
158
|
139
|
Kelowna
|
54
|
52
|
-4
|
337
|
329
|
-2
|
391
|
381
|
-3
|
Kingston
|
3
|
38
|
##
|
0
|
8
|
##
|
3
|
46
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
39
|
47
|
21
|
630
|
1,460
|
132
|
669
|
1,507
|
125
|
Lethbridge
|
15
|
20
|
33
|
39
|
7
|
-82
|
54
|
27
|
-50
|
London
|
66
|
32
|
-52
|
140
|
40
|
-71
|
206
|
72
|
-65
|
Moncton
|
16
|
26
|
63
|
41
|
216
|
427
|
57
|
242
|
325
|
Montréal
|
62
|
39
|
-37
|
914
|
1,690
|
85
|
976
|
1,729
|
77
|
Nanaimo
|
15
|
5
|
-67
|
106
|
13
|
-88
|
121
|
18
|
-85
|
Oshawa
|
25
|
22
|
-12
|
44
|
19
|
-57
|
69
|
41
|
-41
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
116
|
130
|
12
|
201
|
690
|
243
|
317
|
820
|
159
|
Gatineau
|
1
|
14
|
##
|
0
|
6
|
##
|
1
|
20
|
##
|
Ottawa
|
115
|
116
|
1
|
201
|
684
|
240
|
316
|
800
|
153
|
Peterborough
|
11
|
29
|
164
|
0
|
32
|
##
|
11
|
61
|
455
|
Québec
|
45
|
21
|
-53
|
303
|
80
|
-74
|
348
|
101
|
-71
|
Red Deer
|
0
|
9
|
##
|
16
|
0
|
-100
|
16
|
9
|
-44
|
Regina
|
14
|
20
|
43
|
33
|
184
|
458
|
47
|
204
|
334
|
Saguenay
|
2
|
12
|
##
|
2
|
200
|
##
|
4
|
212
|
##
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
92
|
39
|
-58
|
141
|
31
|
-78
|
233
|
70
|
-70
|
Saint John
|
15
|
22
|
47
|
0
|
44
|
##
|
15
|
66
|
340
|
St. John's
|
61
|
39
|
-36
|
88
|
20
|
-77
|
149
|
59
|
-60
|
Saskatoon
|
41
|
58
|
41
|
129
|
163
|
26
|
170
|
221
|
30
|
Sherbrooke
|
19
|
13
|
-32
|
86
|
98
|
14
|
105
|
111
|
6
|
Thunder Bay
|
4
|
5
|
25
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
4
|
9
|
125
|
Toronto
|
565
|
329
|
-42
|
5,287
|
1,107
|
-79
|
5,852
|
1,436
|
-75
|
Trois-Rivières
|
10
|
4
|
-60
|
115
|
17
|
-85
|
125
|
21
|
-83
|
Vancouver
|
256
|
154
|
-40
|
2,869
|
3,208
|
12
|
3,125
|
3,362
|
8
|
Victoria
|
40
|
27
|
-33
|
230
|
617
|
168
|
270
|
644
|
139
|
Windsor
|
38
|
15
|
-61
|
17
|
12
|
-29
|
55
|
27
|
-51
|
Winnipeg
|
88
|
104
|
18
|
269
|
305
|
13
|
357
|
409
|
15
|
Total
|
2,738
|
2,702
|
-1
|
13,842
|
14,295
|
3
|
16,580
|
16,997
|
3
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
November
|
December
|
%
|
November 2023
|
December 2023
|
%
|
November 2023
|
December 2023
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
471
|
504
|
7
|
392
|
256
|
-35
|
863
|
760
|
-12
|
P.E.I.
|
93
|
168
|
81
|
360
|
288
|
-20
|
453
|
456
|
1
|
N.S.
|
1,445
|
1,608
|
11
|
10,821
|
5,599
|
-48
|
12,266
|
7,207
|
-41
|
N.B.
|
767
|
908
|
18
|
4,402
|
3,351
|
-24
|
5,169
|
4,259
|
-18
|
Qc
|
4,171
|
3,819
|
-8
|
20,686
|
35,841
|
73
|
24,857
|
39,660
|
60
|
Ont.
|
13,843
|
13,738
|
-1
|
47,331
|
54,113
|
14
|
61,174
|
67,851
|
11
|
Man.
|
1,823
|
1,696
|
-7
|
5,496
|
4,440
|
-19
|
7,319
|
6,136
|
-16
|
Sask.
|
1,402
|
1,107
|
-21
|
3,936
|
4,404
|
12
|
5,338
|
5,511
|
3
|
Alta.
|
15,042
|
15,135
|
1
|
25,841
|
27,842
|
8
|
40,883
|
42,977
|
5
|
B.C.
|
4,976
|
4,559
|
-8
|
32,286
|
55,329
|
71
|
37,262
|
59,888
|
61
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
44,033
|
43,242
|
-2
|
151,551
|
191,463
|
26
|
195,584
|
234,705
|
20
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
53,987
|
52,426
|
-3
|
156,930
|
196,830
|
25
|
210,918
|
249,255
|
18
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
194
|
68
|
-65
|
4,488
|
132
|
-97
|
4,682
|
200
|
-96
|
Barrie
|
571
|
1,015
|
78
|
1,668
|
204
|
-88
|
2,239
|
1,219
|
-46
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
342
|
253
|
-26
|
1,320
|
48
|
-96
|
1,662
|
301
|
-82
|
Brantford
|
341
|
592
|
74
|
864
|
648
|
-25
|
1,205
|
1,240
|
3
|
Calgary
|
7,043
|
6,634
|
-6
|
14,568
|
11,460
|
-21
|
21,611
|
18,094
|
-16
|
Chilliwack
|
227
|
144
|
-37
|
227
|
840
|
270
|
1,307
|
984
|
-25
|
Drummondville
|
122
|
284
|
133
|
1,092
|
720
|
-34
|
1,214
|
1,004
|
-17
|
Edmonton
|
6,384
|
7,125
|
12
|
10,068
|
14,928
|
48
|
16,452
|
22,053
|
34
|
Fredericton
|
253
|
299
|
18
|
888
|
24
|
-97
|
1,141
|
323
|
-72
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
20
|
24
|
20
|
24
|
24
|
-
|
44
|
48
|
9
|
Guelph
|
93
|
122
|
31
|
96
|
1,632
|
##
|
189
|
1,754
|
##
|
Halifax
|
686
|
913
|
33
|
9,624
|
4,620
|
-52
|
10,310
|
5,533
|
-46
|
Hamilton
|
248
|
359
|
45
|
828
|
7,272
|
##
|
1,076
|
7,631
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
22
|
51
|
132
|
12
|
1,860
|
##
|
34
|
1,911
|
##
|
Kelowna
|
367
|
447
|
22
|
240
|
3,948
|
##
|
607
|
4,395
|
##
|
Kingston
|
164
|
387
|
136
|
0
|
96
|
##
|
164
|
483
|
195
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
880
|
704
|
-20
|
3,888
|
17,520
|
351
|
4,768
|
18,224
|
282
|
Lethbridge
|
199
|
232
|
17
|
0
|
84
|
##
|
199
|
316
|
59
|
London
|
633
|
385
|
-39
|
1,392
|
480
|
-66
|
2,025
|
865
|
-57
|
Moncton
|
208
|
385
|
85
|
3,084
|
2,592
|
-16
|
3,292
|
2,977
|
-10
|
Montréal
|
998
|
832
|
-17
|
11,764
|
20,392
|
73
|
12,762
|
21,224
|
66
|
Nanaimo
|
613
|
78
|
-87
|
300
|
156
|
-48
|
913
|
234
|
-74
|
Oshawa
|
25
|
568
|
##
|
4,932
|
228
|
-95
|
4,957
|
796
|
-84
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,357
|
1,950
|
44
|
8,760
|
8,280
|
-5
|
10,117
|
10,230
|
1
|
Gatineau
|
29
|
248
|
##
|
324
|
72
|
-78
|
353
|
320
|
-9
|
Ottawa
|
1,328
|
1,702
|
28
|
8,436
|
8,208
|
-3
|
9,764
|
9,910
|
1
|
Peterborough
|
424
|
402
|
-5
|
192
|
384
|
100
|
616
|
786
|
28
|
Québec
|
479
|
402
|
-16
|
2,688
|
960
|
-64
|
3,167
|
1,362
|
-57
|
Red Deer
|
109
|
79
|
-28
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
109
|
79
|
-28
|
Regina
|
275
|
251
|
-9
|
1,380
|
2,208
|
60
|
1,655
|
2,459
|
49
|
Saguenay
|
98
|
171
|
74
|
384
|
2,400
|
##
|
482
|
2,571
|
433
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
848
|
562
|
-34
|
1,080
|
372
|
-66
|
1,928
|
934
|
-52
|
Saint John
|
172
|
229
|
33
|
60
|
528
|
##
|
232
|
757
|
226
|
St. John's
|
348
|
364
|
5
|
288
|
240
|
-17
|
636
|
604
|
-5
|
Saskatoon
|
1,058
|
834
|
-21
|
2,280
|
1,956
|
-14
|
3,338
|
2,790
|
-16
|
Sherbrooke
|
285
|
191
|
-33
|
972
|
1,176
|
21
|
1,257
|
1,367
|
9
|
Thunder Bay
|
36
|
89
|
147
|
168
|
48
|
-71
|
204
|
137
|
-33
|
Toronto
|
4,281
|
4,335
|
1
|
22,620
|
13,284
|
-41
|
26,901
|
17,619
|
-35
|
Trois-Rivières
|
194
|
102
|
-47
|
888
|
204
|
-77
|
1,082
|
306
|
-72
|
Vancouver
|
2,338
|
2,100
|
-10
|
18,792
|
38,496
|
105
|
21,130
|
40,596
|
92
|
Victoria
|
372
|
346
|
-7
|
5,220
|
7,404
|
42
|
5,592
|
7,750
|
39
|
Windsor
|
289
|
221
|
-24
|
756
|
144
|
-81
|
1,045
|
365
|
-65
|
Winnipeg
|
1,494
|
1,390
|
-7
|
5,340
|
3,660
|
-31
|
6,834
|
5,050
|
-26
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
