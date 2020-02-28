Housing project for families with disabilities opens in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with the City of Saskatoon and SaskNative Rentals Inc. (SNR), officially opened a new affordable rental housing project for six families in need of a safe, comfortable home.

The project consists of three semi-detached homes containing a total of six two- and three-bedroom units, located throughout Saskatoon and designed for families with one to three children. The homes are designed for independence and affordability, and are fully accessible to individuals with varying mobility.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon, and Toby Esterby, Executive Director of SaskNative Rentals Inc., made the announcement today.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. People and families living with disabilities have unique needs that are often underserved by the market. The National Housing Strategy prioritizes individuals and their families who live with disabilities, to help build stronger and more inclusive communities. With our Government's investment in Saskatoon, six families now have access to safe and affordable housing, which will certainly have a positive impact on their lives."

— The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC

"Together with SaskNative Rentals and other key partners, we are pleased to help six families with disabilities find homes that meet their unique needs in Saskatoon. Our government is committed to building an inclusive Saskatchewan, and housing is a very important step in ensuring people with disabilities have equal opportunities to participate in society. Congratulations to everyone involved in creating these homes and, most importantly, to the families who will be living in them." — The Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for SHC

"Affordable and accessible housing is crucial to create a safe community with a strong wellbeing. Housing provides the foundation for a strong quality of life for families and communities, and the impacts of this investment will go far beyond the six families whose homes have been built. I would like to thank SaskNative Rentals and our provincial and federal partners for bringing this project to fruition and helping to change the lives of those living with disabilities." — His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor, City of Saskatoon

"SaskNative Rentals and our over-arching company, Camponi Housing Corporation, is so proud to be welcoming six families into their new homes today. Finding affordable housing is a challenge for many families in Saskatoon, and an exceptional challenge for families with a need for universal accessibility. We are so proud of these homes we have built. They are among the finest examples of completely accessible housing in our fine city. Designed both for individuals with varied disability as well as able-bodied families, these properties will enable us to offer a perfect home at an affordable rent for decades to come. Job well done to our partners and our team, and most importantly, welcome home to our families!" — Toby Esterby, Executive Director, SaskNative Rentals Inc.

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, are jointly contributing $837,000 to this project under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-19 Agreement.

, through CMHC, and the Government of , through SHC, are jointly contributing to this project under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-19 Agreement. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. This project supports the Province's Housing Strategy, Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Disability Strategy. These priorities include increasing housing supply, improving housing affordability and supporting individuals and families in greatest housing need.

Camponi Housing and its sister corporation, SaskNative Rentals, have provided rental housing in Saskatoon since 1980.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy, the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. CMHC and the Government of Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Under the Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $804 million to develop or repair more than 16,600 housing units around the province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

