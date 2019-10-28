Housing and Parks: The Borough's Priorities for 2020

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is proud to have adopted its 2020-2022 Three-Year Capital Works Program (TCWP) as well as its operating budget for 2020 at the last special council meeting. The TCWP sets out the projects that will be carried out in the borough in the next three years and demonstrates sound and effective management of public expenditures. The operating budget covers recurring borough expenses and expresses the priorities for the upcoming year. Two main priorities stand out: housing and parks.

Housing that works for everyone: the top priority for CDN-NDG

In 2020, the Borough of CDN-NDG will implement measures to promote access to suitable housing for all borough residents. These measures include the hiring of a housing development advisor, who, among other things, will establish an action plan for encouraging the development of affordable and social housing. In the aim of adding several social housing units and affordable housing units to the borough in the next year, this advisor will work to enhance relationships with the relevant organizations and ensure that the by-law on the inclusion of social, affordable and family housing is applied. The new advisor will also begin the analysis of the major development project at the site of the former hippodrome. Having this new professional on the borough team will enable it to ensure that local residential projects provide mixed-income housing.

The Corporation de Développement Communautaire de Côte-des-Neiges (CDC-CDN) is very pleased with this announcement. "We are highly satisfied with the creation of this new position, which will add to the joint effort to create social housing to meet the critical needs in our neighbourhood," says Ève Torres, a community organizer at the CDC-CDN.

"Everyone has the right to a safe, affordable and decent home," emphasizes Sue Montgomery, Borough Mayor. "In Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, real estate development is booming, and we are making ground-breaking progress in creating this position to support the entities that must submit social housing projects. With the borough's support, I am confident that we can offer attractive housing to the most vulnerable families."

Improvements to parks: investments for every generation

The Borough of CDN-NDG's parks will see changes to certain features and the construction of new facilities to improve the experience of park users of every age. Thanks to three new funding programs established by the Ville de Montréal, the borough will be able to make significant investments in its green spaces, outdoor sports facilities, and park chalets in 2020, 2021 and 2022. New splash pads, renovations to existing park chalets, improvements for universal accessibility, new dog runs and new sports facilities are planned. In total, $9.5M will be invested in the borough's green spaces and parks over the next three years.

Property taxes: increase below inflation

The increase in local property taxes will be only 2%, which is equivalent to an extra $4.30 for a residence valued at $500,000. This is lower than the inflation rate.

