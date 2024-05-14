Nine drag houses have competed since March, leading up to the May 9 grand finale in Toronto

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Absolut®, a brand Born to Mix, is excited to announce House of Venom as this year's winner of Absolut Empire's Ball , the largest house-based drag competition in Canada.

The House of Venom is from Toronto and members Nasty , Vyper , Zi , and Midas inject the drag scene with a potent blend of innovation, wit, and unapologetic fabulousness.

House of Venom crowed as Absolut Empire’s Ball Season Five Winner (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

Along with the title and crown, House of Venom receives a $10,000 cash prize for being crowned the winners for Absolut Empire's Ball Season Five. The runner-up houses were Ni Haus and House of UTI (Uniquely Talented Individuals), who will also receive a cash prize for making it to the Grand Finale.

Founded by Scarlett BoBo, Absolut Empire's Ball celebrates the dazzling artistry and creativity of drag in all its fabulous forms! Now in its fifth season, Absolut Empires Ball saw nine lucky houses compete from March through May, judged by some of the best in the business, including Manny Dingo, Lizzie Renaud, Alyssin Chaynes and Mojo Toronto.

This competition offers drag houses the chance of a lifetime to mesmerize large audiences with top-notch, professional productions. From breathtaking stage setups to stunning lighting and sound, Absolut Empire's Ball creates an unforgettable experience for both performers and spectators.

"This season of Absolut Empire's Ball has shown how diverse the drag community is within Canada. House of Venom snatched the crown this year and know they will grow from here," said Scarlett BoBo.

"Absolut congratulates House of Venom on being crowned the winners of Absolut Empire's Ball Season Five. We have seen a great mix of drag performers competing in a safe and inclusive space with their chosen houses over this year's competition," said Bethan Hamilton, Absolut's Senior Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "Absolut is a brand born to mix and we're excited to see all of this year's houses continue to inspire."

The program culminated in the grand finale on May 9, 2024 at The Great Hall where House of Venom was crowned Canada's Next Drag Empire.

All proceeds from Absolut Empire's Ball ticket sales will be donated to The 519 and Rainbow Railroad .

The 519 is committed to the health, happiness and full participation of the 2SLGBTQ+ communities. A City of Toronto agency with an innovative model of Service, Space and Leadership, they strive to make a real difference in people's lives, while working to promote inclusion, understanding and respect.

Rainbow Railroad is a global not-for-profit organization that helps at-risk LGBTQI+ people get to safety worldwide. Based in the United States and Canada, they're an organization that helps 2SLGBTQ+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics.

For more details on Absolut Empire's Ball, please visit https://www.absolut.com/en-ca/absolut-empires-ball/

About Absolut Vodka

Since the early 1980s, Absolut has been proud to stand behind the 2SLGBTQ+ community, championing equal love for all. We have a strong belief that mixing people and perspectives creates connections that can change the world. From collaborating with well-known artists such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and David LaChapelle, to proudly featuring Gilbert Baker's iconic rainbow flag on our bottle since 2008, this long-standing legacy brings to life Absolut's core belief that a colourful, diverse, and equal world is something to strive and work for.

