Hot dogs! Hot dogs! Get your Big Bite® at 7-Eleven® Canada

The new Big Bite features a 100 per cent all beef, all Canadian hot dog from Schneiders - a Canadian favourite. Big Bite fans will also have the option to customize their hot dog with over 13 toppings ranging from classic ketchup, mustard and relish to chili, nacho cheese, salsa, BBQ sauce, sauerkraut and more. How do you top that?

"At 7-Eleven Canada, our winning formula is combining convenience and a broad assortment to provide choice, customization and a bit of fun. And this is no exception for our Big Bite," says Norman Hower, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "We know Canadians are going to love the taste of the new Big Bite and the ability to fully customize their hot dog at the Big Bite Bar."

Big Bite is available 24/7 on the grill at 7-Eleven locations across Canada. Customers can also order a Big Bite via delivery from Skip the Dishes and choose up to three condiments to spice up their hot dog. For the month of February, all purchases of Big Bite via the 7Rewards app will give you a chance to win $2,022 cash prizes weekly.

For more information, please visit 7-eleven.ca/schneiders-big-bite .

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

