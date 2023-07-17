MONTREAL, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal continues to hold the top spot in hosting international association events in the Americas. For the sixth consecutive year, the International Meetings Statistics Report published by the Union of International Associations (UIA) has named Montréal one of the world's leading business destinations.

This prestigious honour, which Montréal has won 11 times in the last 12 years, acknowledges Montréal's position as a preferred destination for world-class conventions, conferences and association events.

With 90 events of the kind held in Montreal by 2022, mostly at the Palais des congrès but also at certain hotels and universities, the city has taken 12th spot in a global ranking led by Brussels, confirming that its appeal is undiminished despite the pandemic.

International standing doubly confirmed

Thanks to its sound infrastructure, dynamic research network in such key industries (including life sciences, cleantech and AI) and rich innovation ecosystem, Montréal continues to attract the most influential international organizations.

This distinction strengthens Montréal's position as a catalyst for the convention and events industry in the Americas. In addition to generating significant economic spinoffs for the city, international events help expand Montréal's intellectual wealth and establish its reputation on the world stage.

This result comes a month after Montréal also confirmed its status as North America's leading destination for international association events, according to an annual ranking prepared by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

Quotes

"This distinction bears witness to the ongoing commitment of Montréal and the Palais to roll out an unparalleled welcome for all the events we host. The Palais is proud to play a key role in bringing these events to Montréal and in the city's standing as a destination of choice. I am delighted to see that, in addition to the economic spinoffs generated, the know-how and sophistication of our innovative, multicultural metropolis continue to be recognized on the international stage."

– Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Tourisme Montréal plays an active role in attracting business events to Montreal, and this honour acknowledges those efforts. In addition to its high-quality infrastructure, the city benefits from a strategic location and unparalleled cultural and gourmet offerings, making it a popular destination for business travelers from all over the world!"

– Yves Lalumière, President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A recipient of the highest quality certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, and other events. Backed by a creative team with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates significant economic and intellectual benefits for Québec and Montréal, while contributing to its international reputation as the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

