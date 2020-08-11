Hosted by Paralympian Greg Westlake, the AMI original series Level Playing Field debuts Monday, September 7, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

In the premiere episode on Monday, September 7, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, we meet Rob Shaw. The 30-year-old para-athlete from North Bay, ON, has been playing tennis competitively from a young age and coaching, including coaching wheelchair tennis. After sustaining a spinal cord injury that resulted in C5-C6 level paralysis in all four limbs, Rob has limited mobility but has not stopped playing the sport he loves.

"We're thrilled and honoured to share these athletes' stories and celebrate the groups propelling social change through sport," says Michelle Dudas, Senior Producer at AMI-tv. "Greg Westlake's conversations are honest, raw, funny and educational."

Future Season one episodes focus on Paralympic hopeful Anthony Lue, boxer Debbie Haryett, Para Triathletes Jon Dunkley and Jessica Tuomela, Para Judo star Priscilla Gagné, Wheelchair Rugby Canada team members Shayne Smith and Eric Rodrigues-Furtado, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

Season one of Level Playing Field was developed following the broadcast of two 2019 pilot episodes featuring Para Ice Hockey and Para Cycling. Stream the pilot episodes on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season one of Level Playing Field features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

Host Greg Westlake

Para ice hockey team captain Greg Westlake helped Canada to the silver medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

At the World Para Ice Hockey Championships in Gangneung, South Korea, in April 2017, Greg, a forward, helped Canada defeat arch-rivals U.S.A. to win a record fourth world title for the Canadians. The win marked his third world championship gold: Greg was on teams that won in 2008, 2013 and 2017.

Greg competed at his third Paralympic Games in 2014, in Sochi, and collected a second career Paralympic medal as Canada won the bronze. Greg finished the Sochi Paralympic Games tournament with four points in five games, including an assist on Billy Bridges' insurance goal in the bronze medal game 3-0 victory over Norway.

In addition to Para ice hockey, Greg is developing a successful career as a broadcaster. He worked as a reporter for CBC at the Toronto 2015 Parapan American Games and the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Greg had both legs amputated below the knee at age 18 months. When he was born his feet were malformed and were never going to be fully functional. The technical term is congenital bilateral below knee amputee. He began playing Para ice hockey with the Mississauga Cruisers in 2001 and made his debut in 2003 with Team Canada at age 17.

Level Playing Field debuts Monday, September 7, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes post-broadcast on AMI.ca or using the AMI-tv App.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than 10 million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

