Hope Token project - Orders against Jérémy Bellisle, Antoine Normandin, Loup-Abel Côté, Melisa Forero Carreno, Michael Dumoulin and Alexander Goh

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On August 4, 2021, following a request filed by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal issued ex parte orders against Jérémy Bellisle, Antoine Normandin, Loup-Abel Côté, Melisa Forero Carreno, Michael Dumoulin and Alexander Goh.

The Tribunal prohibited the respondents from directly or indirectly engaging in any activity in respect of any security subject to the Securities Act and from pursuing, directly or indirectly, any activity as an investment dealer or adviser.

The Tribunal also ordered them to shut down the website hope-token.com within 24 hours of service of the decision and to remove within 5 days of the decision any announcement, advertisement or other document published or disseminated via the Internet or any other means, including social media, in connection with Hope Token.

Lastly, the Tribunal ordered the respondents Jérémy Bellisle, Antoine Normandin, Loup-Abel Côté, Michael Dumoulin, Melisa Forero Carreno and Alexander Goh not to dispose, directly or indirectly, of their Hope Tokens and the funds, securities or other assets in their possession or in the possession of any other person having them on deposit, under control or in safekeeping further to an investment in Hope Token, including any cryptocurrency.

The respondents were publicly promoting Hope Token, a project involving the creation, marketing and promotion of a new cryptocurrency through various web and social media sites, including the website hope-token.com and the sites Telegram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Tik Tok.

The orders issued in this decision took effect on August 4, 2021 and, subject to contestation, will remain in effect for a period of 12 months ending on August 4, 2022.

The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

