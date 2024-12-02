Celebrate the holidays with the new Grinch™ Meal and exclusive mismatch socks – oh, what fun!

Starting December 3, guests can stop by a participating restaurant to get their hands on some!

While the Whos of Canadaville were laughing and eating

The Grinch was in his lair plotting and scheming

He wanted to toy with their holiday plans in a Grinch way

Then, the Grinch thought of a fun prank he could play

'I'll add a dash of mischief to their meals and do something they truly despise,

I'll sprinkle dill pickle seasoning on their fries.

I'll stitch together some mismatched socks

And sneak them into their order to give them a shock'

But he couldn't ruin their holiday with his Grinch Meal,

Because Canadaville embraced it with joy, laughter and zeal!

McDonald's Canada has added a dash of mischief to their holiday menu with the Grinch™ Meal, available for a limited time. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

The Grinch™ Meal

McDonald's Canada and Dr. Seuss Enterprises have partnered to offer Canadians The Grinch Meal from December 3rd until supplies last. This holiday meal offering includes a choice of a Big Mac®, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, or McChicken® sandwich, accompanied by the new Dill Pickle McShaker™ Fries and a medium fountain drink. It also includes a pair of exclusive mismatch Grinch socks - perfect to keep for yourself or gift as a stocking stuffer to a loved one.

The Dill Pickle McShaker Fries are a new twist on the World Famous Fries™ you know and love. Just add the Dill Pickle seasoning into the bag of fries, give it a shake, and enjoy the tangy dill pickle flavour that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

"The Grinch is an iconic holiday character that is known and loved by Canadians of all ages," says Rebecca Smart, Brand Strategy Director at McDonald's Canada. "To bring The Grinch to life as part of our holiday menu offering this year and stay authentic to his character, we leaned into his mischievous ways and had him tinker with our menu to bring something fun and festive to all Canadians – The Grinch Meal. It's been a few years since we last launched a holiday-focused program, so we were so excited to bring some festive magic to our fans with this campaign."

New festive menu additions

In addition to The Grinch Meal and new seasonal Grinch-themed cup designs for hot beverages, this year's festive menu lineup at participating restaurants also offers:

Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry ® - A favourite treat retold – hot chocolate but cold. Guests can enjoy a new festive McFlurry flavour this holiday season. With limited edition Grinch packaging, the Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry is made with rich cocoa powder and mini marshmallows swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve.

- A favourite treat retold – hot chocolate but cold. Guests can enjoy a new festive McFlurry flavour this holiday season. With limited edition Grinch packaging, the Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry is made with rich cocoa powder and mini marshmallows swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve. Grinch™ Happy Meal ® – featuring exclusive Grinch and Max plush toys and matching games.

– featuring exclusive Grinch and Max plush toys and matching games. Green Heart-Shaped Cookie - A sweet sugar cookie in the shape of a heart, topped with a festive green candy coating. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every cookie helps support Ronald McDonald House ® and Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs across Canada .

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

ABOUT DR. SEUSS ENTERPRISES

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment and licensing company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises' profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com or follow us on Instagram.

TM & © 2024 Dr. Seuss. All rights reserved.

