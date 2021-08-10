OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians, we are called to remember and honour the sacrifice of those who have served our country in times of war, military conflict and peace.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, accompanied by the Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, announced $75,000 in funding over three years in support of the Beechwood Cemetery Foundations' Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Veterans' Historical Wall, located within the RCMP National Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery.

This project will expand the wall to feature ten different interactive, bilingual panels that highlight the military history of the RCMP and those who have served in Canada and overseas. The panels will detail the 150 year history of the RCMP and tell the story of extraordinary service by members and former members. The wall will highlight many aspects of RCMP history, including RCMP members serving in the South African War (Lord Strathcona's Horse), the First World War, the Second World War, and those continuing to serve in many United Nations missions today.

The project is funded through Veterans Affairs Canada's Commemorative Partnership Program, which provides funding to organizations undertaking remembrance initiatives.

Quotes

"The RCMP is one of the most recognizable organizations in the country, and it's important to share their long, storied history with Canadians. This project at Beechwood Cemetery will help tell that story, and preserve and share the legacy of the RCMP for generations to come."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The RCMP Veterans' Historical Wall will honour those who fought and lost their lives, while telling the stories of the RCMP members who served our nation over the last 150 years. This historical wall is a welcome addition to the Beechwood Cemetery as both a place to learn about our history and a venue for a citizenship ceremonies and other special events. I look forward to visiting when it is completed."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity, Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier

"The building of the RCMP Veterans' Historical Wall is the culmination of over 20 years of work at the RCMP National Memorial Cemetery at Beechwood and nearly 150 years of dedicated service from the men and women who served to protect our country and internationally. The commitment from VAC provides the first steps in the building of this historic project and shows its commitment to honouring the legacy of the RCMP, North-West Mounted Police and the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

This project is led by the RCMP Veterans Association - Ottawa Division and Beechwood Cemetery Foundation, and in partnership with the RCMP."

Nicolas McCarthy, Director of Marketing, Communications and Community Outreach, Beechwood Cemetery Foundation

Quick facts

This funding is provided through the Commemorative Partnership Program, which offers financial support to organizations undertaking remembrance initiatives that are designed to honour the contributions and sacrifice of those who have served.

Established in 2000, the Beechwood Cemetery Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that works to safeguard the future of the Beechwood Cemetery and increase public awareness of the grounds, as well as the individuals buried within it.

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected], Cameron McNeill, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

