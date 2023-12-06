Honoring remembrance and urging action: Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak calls for solidarity stand against violence affecting Métis women in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - In recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the National Métis Women's representative organization dedicated to advancing the rights and well-being of Métis women, stands united with the Métis community to commemorate those lives lost to gender-based violence and advocate for meaningful change. This annual observance on December 6 serves as a poignant reminder of the work yet to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of women across Canada, particularly focusing on the sobering statistics affecting Métis women.

Recent statistics highlight the urgent need for attention and action regarding violence against Metis women in Canada. 65% Metis women have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime. These alarming figures underscore the necessity for targeted initiatives, policy changes, and community engagement to address and eradicate violence against Métis women.

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women provides an essential platform for reflection and a call to action. We pay homage to the lives lost and the families affected by these lost.

As we commemorate this day, we urge individuals, communities, and policymakers to create a society free from violence, discrimination, and inequality. We call for:

Increased funding and resources for programs that support Métis women facing violence.

Strengthened collaboration between government agencies, community organizations, and advocacy groups to develop comprehensive solutions.

Heightened awareness and education initiatives to challenge stereotypes and promote a culture of respect and equality.

Policy changes that specifically address the unique challenges faced by Métis women and provide adequate protection.

Together, we can create a future where Métis women, and all women, can live free from the fear of violence. On this National Day of Remembrance and Action, let us stand in solidarity, honoring the past, and committing to a safer and more equitable future for all.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak

For further information: Media Requests: Lisa Pigeau, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, [email protected], (613) 404-4481