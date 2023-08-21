GUELPH, ON, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the devastating wildfires across Canada, Homewood Health has opened a confidential, 24/7 mental health support crisis hotline to provide support to anyone experiencing trauma and grief as a result of these unprecedented events.

Anyone seeking mental health support may contact the hotline at 1-833-648-2910. for counselling and/or referrals to community resources. Homewood Health's Employee and Family Assistance Program is also available to employees of existing customers at their designated toll-free number or by visiting Homeweb.ca.

We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by these events and thank all courageous first responders who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty during this time.

About Homewood Health:

Homewood Health is a Canadian leader in the development and delivery of national, evidence-based mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment and services since 1883. Homewood's complete suite of services includes employee and family assistance programs, assessments, outpatient and inpatient treatment, recovery management, return to work and family support services, all tailored to meet the needs of individuals, clinical and institutional referrers, insurers and employers. Homewood Health's innovative approaches are redefining how Canadians access mental health and addiction treatment and support in order to help them live healthier, more productive and fulfilling lives.

