Homewood Health Offers Free Telephone Support to all Canadians Affected by the Crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Homewood Health, Canada's leading nationwide provider of mental health and addiction services, has opened its telephone line to anyone who has been affected by the tragedy of Flight PS752. A call to the Homewood Health support line will provide immediate, compassionate and confidential access to emotional and psychological first aid with a Homewood specialist.

63 Canadians perished on PS752, many of whom were students and faculty at Canadian universities. "When a tragedy on this scale hits this suddenly and this close to home, your first reaction is to ask, 'What can we do?' Well, this is what Homewood can do," says Jagoda Pike, the president and chief executive officer of Homewood Health Inc. and Homewood Health Centre. "I sincerely hope that everyone who is experiencing a personal crisis because of the Ukraine Airlines disaster gives us a call," says Pike. "It will be our privilege to help."

Traumatic events often trigger strong reactions including shock, anger, sadness and grief. Homewood's crisis specialists are trained to help callers immediately while also serving as expert conduits to more in-depth support or community resources, if required.

The Homewood Health support line is available at 1.833.375.0267 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Canadians who access Homewood Health for their employee and family assistance services through their employer can access services through their existing contact numbers.

