Homewood Health Centre Appoints New Chief of Addiction Medicine, Dr. Yelena Chorny

"After working with Dr. Chorny for the last half-decade, it was clear that a leadership role like this was inevitable for her," says Jagoda Pike, President and CEO of Homewood Health Inc. and Homewood Health Centre. "She's one of Canada's rising stars in addiction medicine."

Previously a staff physician at Homewood Health Centre's inpatient Addiction Medicine Service and the lead physician for the Rapid Access Addiction Clinics in Waterloo-Wellington, Chorny is certified by the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the American Board of Addiction Medicine. She received the 2018 Award of Excellence from the College of Family Physicians of Canada for her role in developing community-based addiction medicine services in Guelph.

"This new role is a real privilege," says Chorny. "I am proud to be part of Homewood's addiction medicine service, which is made up of truly dedicated and caring professionals. I hope to support the team so that they can focus on what they do best- helping as many people as possible get back to being their best selves." An adjunct assistant clinical professor with the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University, Chorny will continue Homewood's emphasis on research and education in concert with clinical care. "I'm looking forward to working with my colleagues inside and outside Homewood to continuously develop and optimize treatment approaches and to prepare the next generation of addiction medicine specialists."

Before joining Homewood Health Centre, Chorny served as a family physician and addiction medicine physician in Toronto, Guelph, Sioux Lookout and Cat Lake First Nation. She is currently a member of the Alcohol Use Disorder Quality Standards Advisory Committee for Health Quality Ontario and of the Addiction Medicine Program Committee of the College of Family Physicians of Canada.

About Homewood Health Centre

Homewood Health is the Canadian leader in mental health and addiction services. With more than 135 years of experience, Homewood achieves outstanding outcomes through its national network of more than 4,500 employees and clinical experts. The Homewood Health Centre in Guelph is one of Canada's largest and leading facilities for medical treatment of mental health and addiction disorders. Homewood Health is redefining mental health and addiction services to help Canadians live healthier, more productive and more fulfilling lives.

SOURCE Homewood Health Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Nichole Desrosiers, VP of Marketing and Communications, ndesrosiers@homewoodhealth.com, 403.617.6193