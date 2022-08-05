Homewood Health and Wounded Warriors Canada Announce National Partnership in Support of the National Ride for Mental Health

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Homewood Health is proud to announce its partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) and the Ride for Mental Health (RMH) – a national event raising funds to support the mental health of Canada's Armed Forces members, Veterans, First Responders and their families.

As a national mental health leader with a long history of treating Canada's Armed Forces, Veterans and First Responders, Homewood Health understands the impact these occupations have on individuals and their families. Homewood is proud to be extending its support to help grow the profile and participation of this event that raises funds for mental health services and builds awareness of this need in our communities.

This year's Ride for Mental Health will take place on Saturday August 20, 2022

The Ride for Mental Health is a non-competitive, inclusive, community focused cycling event providing an opportunity for Canadians from coast-to-coast to raise much needed funds to support the mental health of our Armed Forces, Veterans, First Responders and their families.

As part of this partnership, Homewood is encouraging all its employees, providers, customers and other industry colleagues to support this event. For this year's event on August 20, Homewood will be hosting two community Ride for Mental Health events in Guelph, Ontario at Homewood Health Centre and in Victoria, British Columbia at Homewood Ravensview. Homewood will also be matching employee fundraising totals, in addition to sponsoring the Grand Prize to be awarded by raffle among all participants who raise $250 or more - details to be shared soon.

"Homewood is proud to be further extending our national partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada and extending our organization's support to this important event which raises funds for mental health care for Canada's Armed Forces, Veterans and First Responders, who along with their families, have given much to our communities and our country. We look forward to working with the Wounded Warriors team to further expand this event and its impact." Jagoda Pike, President & CEO, Homewood Health Inc. and Homewood Health Centre.

"We are extremely proud of the partnership we have established with Homewood Health. Their support of our National Ride for Mental Health ensures every participant fundraising dollar directly supports the delivery of our mental health programs supporting individuals, couples, spouses, surviving spouses and children. This is an exciting and impactful next step in our partnership and we look forward to what will be a great day across Canada on August 20." Scott Maxwell, Executive Director, Wounded Warriors Canada.

About The Ride for Mental Health:

The Ride for Mental Health (RMH) is a non-competitive, inclusive, community focused cycling event providing an opportunity for Canadians from coast-to-coast to raise much needed funds to support the mental health of our Veterans, First Responders and their families. This year's event takes place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. For more information, please visit: https://rideformentalhealth.ca/.

About Wounded Warriors Canada:

Wounded Warriors Canada offers a range of clinically facilitated programs that have been specifically developed to support the unique needs of Veterans, First Responders and their families. Their programs support individuals, couples, spouses, surviving spouses, and children of those who serve or have served our country and communities. The organization also provides leading-edge trauma-informed workplace training geared towards helping make trauma exposure management a new professional standard for uniformed service personnel.

About Homewood Health:

For over a century, Homewood Health has been trusted by Canadians to provide expert mental health and addiction support. We achieve outstanding outcomes every day through our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts working in partnership with leading employers, organizations, researchers and governments. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our flagship inpatient treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood. Our expertise and innovation is recognized across the country and is helping Canadians live healthier, more productive and more fulfilling lives. For more information please visit: www.homewoodhealth.com.

Media Contacts:

Wounded Warriors Canada

Matt Wocks

(647) 572-4627

[email protected]

Homewood Health

Drew Burroughs

(416) 414-0551

[email protected]

SOURCE Homewood Health Inc.