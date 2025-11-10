CED financial contribution enables Blainville manufacturing business to market its zero-emission mobile energy storage and conversion units, a green product originated here at home.

BLAINVILLE, QC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a non‍‑‍repayable contribution of $99,000 for Gamotech Inc. Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business will be able to build demonstration units for its electrical trailers, recognized for their innovative energy convertors, while also developing a structured marketing strategy to accelerate its growth. This funding will enable Gamotech to showcase on the international stage a technology that is clean, unique and innovative in North America. This technology will help reduce emissions in key sectors such as construction and road maintenance.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

Quotes

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting Gamotech, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Gamotech embodies leadership and innovation in the green economy. We are proud to support homegrown manufacturing SMEs that create quality jobs and leverage productivity to ensure sustainable growth. This is precisely the purpose our government serves: To work with businesses such as Gamotech and reinforce the regional economy for a strong Quebec and an even stronger Canada."

Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville

"We are proud to offer zero-emission energy storage units designed right here in Quebec. These solutions enable municipalities and infrastructure managers to improve their work efficiency, while also protecting workers' health. Thanks to the funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and our financial partners, we are beginning to market this technology to gradually replace municipal service trucks and adapt our approach to public utility fleets."

Olivier Brault, President, Gamotech

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

