HomeEquity Bank Wins International Awards for Pause to Remember Campaign Honouring Veterans

Leading video game players on the popular streaming platform Twitch put down their controllers at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day to honour Canadian veterans. The objective of the campaign was to teach younger Canadians that "war is not a game." Through the use of powerful video and social media, the campaign was highly successful in delivering that message while also raising money through the purchase of Digital Poppies online.

"Seeing the campaign honoured with so many prestigious awards is really humbling, and we couldn't have done it without the incredible work from Zulu," says Yvonne Ziomecki, HomeEquity Bank's EVP, Chief Marketing Officer. "Having young Canadians rally around this campaign to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms is beyond moving. We're so proud to have been a part of this campaign and we're excited to build on its success in 2020."

The campaign took home a Silver Pencil in the livestream category, and also a Bronze in the influencer marketing/single channel category with The One Show – regarded as one of the most coveted global awards in the creative industry.

"I can't say enough about how proud I am of our team for delivering such an impactful and important campaign," said Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo's Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "It's a great demonstration of the power of strategic thinking and creativity working together."

The campaign also won Gold in the category called "creativity for positive impact: collaboration/partnerships" at New York Festivals AME Awards. Closer to home, Strategy Magazine, Canada's leading marketing and advertising publication, awarded it Gold in the "PR: community building" and Gold in the "digital games" category.

HomeEquity Bank will again this year serve as the official presenting partner for this year's Digital Poppy initiative in support of the Royal Canadian Legion.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering the CHIP Reverse Mortgage and CHIP Open solutions. The company was founded more than 30 years ago as an annuity-based solution addressing the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians age 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc., a mid-market private equity firm based in Toronto with more than $3 billion in capital under management. For more information, visit www.chip.ca .

About Zulu Alpha Kilo

Zulu Alpha Kilo is a Toronto-based creative company with a staff of 135 full-time "Zuligans." In 2016 and 2017, the agency was named 'Small Agency of the Year' and 'International Small Agency of the Year' respectively by Ad Age. Zulu has also been named one of 'Canada's Best Managed Companies' by Deloitte and recognized by Forbes as a 'small giant'. For more information, please visit www.zulualphakilo.com

