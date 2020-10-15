HomeEquity Bank Recognized as One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

"HomeEquity Bank is humbled to be a part of this distinguished Growth List, especially in an unprecedented year that has seen so many Canadians businesses impacted by this pandemic," said Steven Ranson, HomeEquity Bank's President and CEO. "We're very fortunate to be in the position we're in, and it's all thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire organization. Without our incredible team, we would not have been able to rise to the occasion in supporting our customers and communities across the country."

HomeEquity Bank is the leading provider of reverse mortgages in Canada. In response to the shifting financial needs of Canadian homeowners 55+ over the past number of months, the bank has rolled out new products and features that include CHIP Health and CHIP Open , providing flexible options for older Canadians who want to stay in the home they love and live out retirement with peace of mind.

The Growth List is compiled by ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, profiling the country's most successful entrepreneurial businesses. The Growth List is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com.

"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a master class in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."

