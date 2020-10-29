HomeEquity Bank Rallies Canadians with Virtual Call to Arms to Support the Digital Poppy

With millions of Canadians practising physical distancing, downloading and sharing the Digital Poppy is a safe and thoughtful way to support veterans and their families. From the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, Canadians can visit www.MyPoppy.ca and download their Digital Poppy to complement the traditional lapel poppy that's synonymous with honouring the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

"Whether it's war or a global pandemic, Canadians have a long history of heeding the call to help each other in times of difficulty," said Steven Ranson, HomeEquity Bank's President and CEO. "That's why we're calling on Canadians to support and thank those who served our country with valour. It's the right thing to do."

A number of high-profile Canadian celebrities, including HomeEquity Bank spokesperson Kurt Browning along with Justin Bieber, Margaret Atwood, Sandra Oh, Ashley Callingbull and Kevin Bieska, will serve as campaign ambassadors to champion the Digital Poppy on social media. Canadians are encouraged to join the conversation by tagging their posts with: #DigitalPoppy, #GetYourPoppy #LestWeForget, #WeWillRememberThem, #TwoMinutesSilence, #TeamLegion, #HEBRemembers and #RemembranceDay. All funds raised through MyPoppy.ca are directed to the Legion Foundation Fund, which provides a variety of services to veterans and their families at no cost across the country.

"It's no secret this has been a challenging time for the Royal Canadian Legion, and we are at a pivotal moment in our history," says Legion Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine, CD. "With the steadfast support from companies like HomeEquity Bank, and the generosity millions of Canadians show us each year, I'm confident we will get through this together."

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the virtual battlefield with #TeamLegion

For the second consecutive year, HomeEquity Bank and the Legion are partnering with popular video game streamers on the Twitch streaming platform for a virtual moment of silence. The Pause to Remember campaign seeks to reach younger generations who may only be connected to our military history through video games.

This year, four Second World War veterans will team up on Twitch under the group banner #TeamLegion. Members include 100-year-old Captain Jack Rhind, 95-year-old Albert "Bert" Card, 94-year-old Ronald Moys and last but not least 95-year-old Jack Boeki.

Because many veterans will be unable to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in person, #TeamLegion will stand together on the virtual battlefield surrounded by players who will hear their stories of heroism and honour their service.

One of Canada's oldest veteran influencers returns to support the Digital Poppy

Canadians will once again see Private (Ret'd) Ardwell "Art" Eyres in a national TV ad starting Nov. 1. He'll dedicate his Digital Poppy to his friend and mentor, Sgt. Maj. John Copeland, with whom he served during the Second World War.

HomeEquity Bank would like to acknowledge its valued partners at Zulu Alpha Kilo, OMD Canada and Provident Communications for donating their time and efforts to making the second annual Digital Poppy campaign truly memorable.

