HomeEquity Bank helps bring 2019 Poppy Campaign into the Digital Age

The Digital Poppy, which can be obtained at www.MyPoppy.ca , complements the traditional lapel Poppy that millions of Canadians wear each year from the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The Digital Poppy can be personalized and dedicated to anyone who served, and then shared on social media.

As time passes, so do many Veterans and their stories of bravery and courage. This year, to help ensure their legacy endures, the digital campaign is focused on reaching the next generation of Canadians.

"On behalf of our customers and employees, HomeEquity Bank is proud to honour and support all Veterans who served our country," said HomeEquity Bank CEO Steven Ranson. "We hope all Canadians take a moment to mark Remembrance Day by creating their own personalized Digital Poppy and sharing their stories."

HomeEquity Bank and the Legion are pleased to welcome world figure skating champion Kurt Browning as the official Digital Poppy Lead Ambassador. Other notable Canadian ambassadors include Justin Bieber, Margaret Atwood, Sandra Oh, Don Cherry and Ashley Callingbull, with a number of ambassadors supporting the campaign for a second consecutive year. All funds raised through MyPoppy.ca are directed to the Legion's Poppy Fund, which provides a variety of services to Veterans and their families at no cost across the country.

"The Royal Canadian Legion thanks HomeEquity Bank for their strong support of the Digital Poppy, an innovative and modern way for people to donate online," says Legion Dominion President Thomas D. Irvine, CD. "We also thank Canadians for their generous donations every year, whether in person or through a Digital Poppy."

Meet one of Canada's oldest living Veterans

To drive awareness of the Digital Poppy across generations, HomeEquity Bank is paying tribute to Canada's military heritage while striving to engage young Canadians who increasingly have less of a connection to past armed conflicts.

HomeEquity Bank is producing a national TV ad featuring one of Canada's oldest living Veterans, Private (Ret'd) Ardwell "Art" Eyres. In it, Eyres is helped by his granddaughter as he dedicates a Digital Poppy to his friend and mentor, Sgt. Maj. John Copeland. The ad will begin airing across Canada on Nov. 1.

"We are incredibly proud and privileged to be a part of this special campaign and share Art's story with Canadians. Many families like ours have been touched by war and by the great sacrifices our loved ones made in the defence of peace and freedom," said Mr. Eyres' granddaughter, Julie Sykes. "This campaign lets us honour the heroism and bravery of all of our Veterans, and to ensure that they are never forgotten."

Honouring the past, engaging the future

While many young Canadians in the early 20th century laid down their lives in sacrifice for peace and freedom, the reality today is that many young people remain connected to armed conflict primarily through movies and video games.

That's why HomeEquity Bank and the Legion are partnering with high-profile influencers on Twitch, the world's most popular video game streaming service, to send an important message to young Canadians: for Veterans and their families, war is not a game.

On Remembrance Day at 11:00 am, the biggest Canadian Twitch streamers will #PauseToRemember and mark an online moment of silence while displaying a call for Digital Poppy donations in their Twitch channels.

In an effort to raise as much money for Veterans as possible, HomeEquity Bank and the Legion will also support the Digital Poppy on social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. All Canadians are encouraged to join the conversation by tagging their posts with: #DigitalPoppy, #GetYourPoppy, #LestWeForget, #WeWillRememberThem, #TwoMinutesSilence, and #RemembranceDay.

HomeEquity Bank would like to acknowledge our valued partners at Zulu Alpha Kilo, OMD Canada and Provident Communications for donating their time and efforts to making this year's Digital Poppy campaign truly memorable.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering the CHIP Reverse Mortgage solution. The company was founded over 30 years ago as an annuity-based solution addressing the financial needs of Canadians who want to access the equity of their top asset – their home. HomeEquity Bank is committed to empowering Canadians age 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. For more information, visit https://www.chip.ca .

About the Royal Canadian Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion is committed to making a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families, providing essential services in communities, and remembering the men and women who sacrificed for our country. With 260,000 members in 1,400 branches, The Royal Canadian Legion reaches across our vast country. For more information, visit https://www.legion.ca.

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

For further information: and media inquiries, please contact: Morgan McLellan, E: morgan@providentcomms.com, C: 647-802-4825 or Matt Roth, E: matt@providentcomms.com, C: 647-518-6754

Related Links

http://www.homequitybank.ca/

