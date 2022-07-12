HomeEquity Bank enters the Metaverse to build a Homes for Heroes village in support of homeless Canadian veterans

HomeEquity Bank believes all Canadians 55+ deserve the security and comfort to live fulfilling lives – this includes Canada's veterans, who have sacrificed so much for their country. Unfortunately, veteran homelessness continues to be a serious issue, with veterans accounting for 4.4% of homeless individuals in Canada . In response, showcasing its passionate support for Canada's veterans, HomeEquity Bank is announcing its first initiative in the Metaverse to draw much-needed attention to Homes for Heroes, an organization that builds free housing for veterans.

"HomeEquity Bank's mission is to improve the lives of Canadians 55+, and we want to empower all Canadians to live in comfort," said Steven Ranson, President and CEO of HomeEquity Bank. "Canadian veterans have given so much, and they deserve to live with dignity in a house they can call their own. Homes for Heroes is a perfect partner for us in helping tackle veteran homelessness, and we are proud to help raise awareness of this important issue and make real world change through fundraising and donation matching efforts."

"It is important to engage with Canadians of all ages on the issue of veteran homelessness, which is why the Metaverse is such an effective platform for us," says Vivianne Gauci, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Customer Experience for HomeEquity Bank. "We have seen the Metaverse emerge and grow as an influential cultural trend, and by creating a Homes for Heroes village in decentraland, we can use this new technology to raise awareness and support for veterans through this unique campaign – not just on Remembrance Day, but year-round."

"Veteran homelessness in Canada is a growing issue that demands our attention, with far too many veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces struggling to comfortably return to civilian life," says David Howard, Co-Founder and CEO of Homes for Heroes. "The Metaverse represents a bold new way to spread awareness online to Canadians of all ages. This unique partnership with HomeEquity Bank will help us pursue our mission of providing vital housing and support for our veterans and empower them to live independently."

The ongoing issue of veteran homelessness is one that many Canadians feel strongly about, with 9 in 10 Canadians (92%)1 agreeing that no veteran should face homelessness, according to a recent Ipsos survey. HomeEquity Bank believes that every Canadian, including veterans, should be able to live with dignity in a home they love. And Canadians certainly agree, with 95% of adults 45+2 saying that being able to age in-place would allow them to maintain their independence, comfort, and dignity.

Support for veterans deserves attention throughout the year, and not only on Remembrance Day. By building a replica Homes for Heroes village in the Metaverse, HomeEquity Bank aims to help Canadians young and old immerse themselves in a Homes for Heroes community and donate to help make the virtual community real world homes for veterans. HomeEquity Bank will match Canadians' donations for the duration of the campaign, which runs from July 12, 2022 to August 12, 2022.

Canadians can go to MakeThisVillageReal.com to experience the virtual village, without downloading any software. Donors will also receive a wearable NFT for use in Decentraland.

Explore the Homes for Heroes Metaverse village and donate at MakeThisVillageReal.com.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 333,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca

Survey Methodology



1: Survey conducted by Ipsos, on behalf of HomeEquity Bank from June 16-19, 2022, polled 1001 Canadians to assess public opinion on veteran homelessness, and the role of the Metaverse in charitable giving.

2: Survey conducted by Ipsos, on behalf of HomeEquity Bank from April 13-16, 2022, polled 1001 Canadians 45+ to assess public opinion on the role and contributions of Personal Support Workers and financial barriers to access.





