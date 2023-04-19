Annual awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - HomeEquity Bank, provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, is delighted to announce that Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Atul Chandra, has been recognized as a recipient of the 2023 Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards in the Finance category. This win for Chandra comes on the heels of the bank's accolades in 2022, including being named by Waterstone Human Capital as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and being ranked by Report on Business in their list of Canada's Top Growing Companies for a third time.

HomeEquity Bank CFO Atul Chandra wins 2023 Report on Business Best Executive Award (CNW Group/HomeEquity Bank)

"Since joining HEB in 2016, Atul has driven major transformation in the bank's financial results. In fact, he has helped the Bank post record breaking earnings and industry-leading efficiency ratios," said Steven Ranson, HomeEquity Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. "Atul has instilled a strong culture of fiscal and regulatory responsibility that is paramount to HomeEquity Bank's mission to enhance the financial wellbeing of older Canadians and our aim to continue building trust with our customers and our partners. We congratulate him on this honour."

In 2021, Atul's achievements were recognized by mortgage and finance industry magazine MPA, which named him to their Mortgage Global 100 list of influencers who are "making a positive difference and helping drive change across the sector."

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards in 2020. The Report on Business magazine Best Executive Awards is an annual editorial initiative which celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels. The winners chosen from nominations for 2023 represent exceptional non-CEO leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 336,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario.

