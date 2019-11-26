HomeEquity Bank Brings Home Gold from Canadian Marketing Association Awards

"We're honoured to have won such a prestigious award and would like to thank our creative partners at Zulu Alpha Kilo. Their differentiated and passionate approach to the reverse mortgage product category has put some swagger in our step," said Yvonne Ziomecki, EVP of marketing and sales at HomeEquity Bank. "The campaign has helped fuel our growth and contributed to a significant increase in new business inquiries."

Reverse mortgages fill a very specific need in the market for Canadians aged 55+, and are often misunderstood as a result. To change that, the bank sought to shake things up with a new brand platform and identity that also tackled outdated and ageist perceptions that still exist regarding older Canadians.

Refusing to portray this demographic using stereotypical "senior" tropes, HomeEquity Bank and Zulu Alpha Kilo instead used the campaign to show how the bank's CHIP Reverse Mortgage is helping Canadians 55 and up live the best and most fulfilling years of their lives. The campaign also sought to make reverse mortgages more mainstream. The product is sometimes inaccurately depicted as a last-resort loan, when reverse mortgages in fact enable Canadians to retire in their homes, unlock their full value and enjoy their life post work in comfort.

"A lot of advertising in the financial category fades into the background," said Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo's Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Canadians in their 50s, 60s and 70s really noticed this work and it made them feel good about the HomeEquity Bank brand. It's proof that going against category conventions can be highly effective."

This isn't the first award for the "There's No Retirement Like Home" campaign, which has also been previously recognized by the Shopper Innovation & Activation Awards with three Bronze Awards in the innovation, reinvention and targeting categories.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank, a federally regulated, Schedule 1 Canadian Bank, is the only national provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ solution. Founded 32 years ago, HomeEquity Bank has been helping Canadian homeowners aged 55+ access the value of the equity they have in their homes, maintaining ownership of their home, until they make the decision to sell. HomeEquity Bank has ranked on the Canadian Business and PROFIT's 28th and 29th annual PROFIT 500 list, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. HomeEquity has also been recognized as an Aon Best Employer – Canada 2017. Visit www.chip.ca for more information.

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

For further information: Morgan McLellan, email: morgan@providentcomms.com or phone: 647-802-4825

Related Links

http://www.homequitybank.ca/

