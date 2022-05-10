HomeEquity Bank announces Pattie Lovett-Reid as its first Chief Financial Commentator

Pattie brings a wealth of financial experience and media savvy to the role of Chief Financial Commentator from her time as a banker, certified financial planner, and bestselling author. A sought-after speaker and commentator, she became a household name through her time as a regular guest on BNN Bloomberg, host of the Pattie-Lovett Reid Show on CTV, and as CTV's Chief Financial Commentator, where she coached viewers on how to get the most out of their hard-earned money for more than a decade. Pattie Lovett-Reid was previously a Senior Vice President at TD and in 2007, she received the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Award in the Trailblazers and Trendsetters category. In 2009, she was recognized for her outstanding contribution to the profession of financial planning in Canada with the Donald J. Johnston Award.

"I'm thrilled to be working with HomeEquity Bank as their Chief Financial Commentator," said Pattie Lovett-Reid "The number one question I'm asked is, 'how will I know if I have enough to see me through my retirement?' The good news is many of us have more options than we realized and together we will explore all the ways to fund the lifestyle you dreamed of."

Pattie's new role as Chief Financial Commentator will draw from her experience as a banker and status as a certified financial planner. She will lend her perspective and extensive knowledge to a range of HomeEquity Bank initiatives including commenting on trends, authoring original blog content, hosting webinars and by acting as a spokesperson for the brand.

"We are pleased to welcome Pattie as Chief Financial Commentator and offer her financial expertise to our clients and partners," said Steve Ranson, President and CEO. "Pattie is a seasoned financial services expert highly regarded for her depth of knowledge, passion and keen interest in topics that are relevant to aging Canadians."

Pattie's new financial advice blog is now available to read on CHIP.ca here.

About HomeEquity Bank

HomeEquity Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. For more information, visit www.chip.ca

SOURCE HomeEquity Bank

For further information: Media Contact: HomeEquity Bank, Yvonne Ziomecki, EVP & CMO, Phone: (416) 554-1669, Email: [email protected]