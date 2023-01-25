ST. JACOBS, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to be recognized on Forbes' list of Canada's Best Employers 2023. Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., this award is based on independent employee surveys who provided feedback on their workplace.

"It's an honour for Home Hardware Stores Limited to be named on this prestigious list of Canadian companies for the third consecutive year," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Home Hardware's incredible journey of growth is driven by the dedication and hard work of our Team Members in support of our Dealer-Owners, who in turn provide customers with the high-quality service they expect from us."

Home Hardware Stores Limited remains focused on fostering positive culture and encouraging Team Members to show up as their authentic selves to work. Employees across Canada are provided with a range of hybrid wellness programs, progressive learning opportunities, and career advancement tools.

"Home Hardware Stores Limited provides our Team Members with access to LinkedIn Learning courses, parental leave top-up benefit programs, and hybrid wellness classes so they can prioritize both mental and physical wellbeing outside of their day-to-day tasks," said Scott Bryant, Chief Human Resources Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Home Hardware is committed to having the supports in place for Team Members to reach their full potential."

Evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family. These evaluations also included participants' opinions on a series of work-related topics such as working conditions, salary potential, and company image.

To learn more about career opportunities at Home, visit www.homehardware.ca/careers

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre, and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

