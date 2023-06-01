ST. JACOBS, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Knocking it out of the park since 2005, Home Hardware Stores Limited has signed a three-year extension as the official Home Improvement Retailer of the Toronto Blue Jays™.

The newly renovated Rogers Centre features permanent BeautiTone signage as the Official Paint of the Toronto Blue Jays™, only available at Home Hardware. Located on the façade of the left field balcony, overlooking the home bullpen, the marquee BeautiTone sign marks a new fan-favourite location in the ballpark, as hardcore fans race to watch their Blue Jays pitchers warm up.

BeautiTone sign in the Rogers Centre (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) Toronto Blue Jays Colour Collection room image (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"As a genuinely Canadian company, we're incredibly proud to support Canada's baseball team," said Laura Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Our Home Team of Dealer-Owners, staff members, and customers are cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays from across the country."

Whether creating a space for watch parties or designing a bedroom for the most passionate Blue Jays fans, Canadians can #RethinkColour and take their love of the game to the #NextLevel with BeautiTone's Toronto Blue Jays Colour Collection, inspired by the iconic colours of the boys in blue.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

This Division of Home Hardware Stores Limited is headquartered in Burford, Ontario and is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The Division distributes a full range of private brand products, including BeautiTone paints and a wide range of aerosol and cleaning products. BeautiTone is the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone has made top quality paints and home products since 1980, and by providing expert advice and designer results, has earned Home Hardware a reputation as Canada's Paint Experts. More information about BeautiTone is available at BeautiTone.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre, and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

