ST. JACOBS, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited, Canada's largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, and the Toronto Blue Jays™ announce the BeautiTone Balcony at Rogers Centre.

Located on the 100 level directly above the BeautiTone Marquee Sign in left field, the BeautiTone Balcony features two tiers of standing room and a reserved group space for up to 40 guests. Overlooking the home bullpen, with unobstructed left field views, fans are front row to the action.

"As a partner to the Toronto Blue Jays since 2005, Home Hardware is delighted to mark its 60th Anniversary and the 2024 Home Opener with the announcement of the BeautiTone Balcony," said Laura Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "We can't wait to see the BeautiTone Balcony full of fans cheering on Canada's baseball team!"

BeautiTone, Home Hardware's private label paint product, is the number one Canadian-made and owned retail paint brand and the Official Paint of the Toronto Blue Jays™. In 2018, BeautiTone unveiled the Toronto Blue Jays Colour Collection, which pulls from the team colours and stadium features. To mark the start of the season, BeautiTone's Colour of the Month is 'Slugger,' a perfectly balanced blue for home interiors that draws its inspiration from the iconic Toronto Blue Jays™ uniform.

In addition, Home Hardware Stores Limited is the Official Home Improvement Retailer of the Toronto Blue Jays™.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

About BeautiTone

Headquartered in Burford, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited's BeautiTone and Home Products Division is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The BeautiTone and Home Products Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints, stains, and a wide range of aerosol products. As the #1 Canadian-owned and Canadian-made retail paint brand, BeautiTone is exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone produces top-quality paint and home products made available in its Designer, Pure, Signature, Wood-Shield, and PRO series since 1980. More information about BeautiTone is available at beautitone.ca.

