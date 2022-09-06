ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Home Hardware, Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials and furniture home improvement retailer, has teamed up with FlipGive, North America's leading shopping rewards app for teams, to help keep kids playing the games they love. Launching September 6, the Play More Matching Grant will provide $50,000 in grants to youth sports teams across the country. The fall program builds on the $25,000 handed out to young Canadian athletes this past spring.

"Home Hardware's Dealer-Owners have a long-standing history of supporting local youth-sport in the communities they serve," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "The Play More Matching Grant continues that legacy and reinforces our efforts to remove financial barriers so kids can participate in the sports and games they love. We are pleased to continue this support with a new round of matching grants this fall."

Presented by Home Hardware, the Play More Matching Grant invites youth sports teams across Canada to register on FlipGive, an easy-to-use app designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they're already buying from over 700 brands. The first 500 teams to raise $100 will receive a $100 matching grant.

"You can't put a price tag on the benefit of sports and recreational activities in a kid's life which is why we aim to remove barriers to accessing sports by lowering the cost to play," said Mark Bachman, FlipGive Co-Founder and CEO. "We have already seen over 250 sports teams benefit from the Play More Matching Grants offered this spring through our partnership with Home Hardware. The grants we are offering this fall will continue to bridge the gap so families across Canada can play more and spend less."

"As we head into a new hockey season, it's our team's goal to enter into a big tournament across the country. Money from the grant will go toward renting a bus for the team and their families to make this a really special trip. After two years of altered hockey seasons due to COVID, it would make this year extra special and one the girls will remember for a lifetime!"

– U15 Cambridge Roadrunners Hockey Team, Cambridge, Ontario

"These U15 girls have been playing rep/travel softball together for five years now. They travel throughout Atlantic Canada playing in tournaments. This year we are travelling to Montreal for a tournament and it's the furthest we've gone. These girls train year-round and work hard. We will put the money towards training costs for the team."

– U15 Cole Harbour Comets Softball Team, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

The fall Play More Matching Grant is open to youth sports teams across Canada and will be available from September 6 to November 25, 2022.

To learn more about how to apply and read inspiring stories about the teams who have already benefitted from the program, visit Play More Matching Grant Canada | Recipients.

About FlipGive

Founded in 2016, FlipGive offers youth sports teams free tools to make and manage money so they can play more and spend less. From preseason to postseason, teams shop and earn cashback toward expenses, manage their banking and budget, collect fee payments, and more. Teams across North America have earned $30M and counting. FlipGive is a certified B-Corporation. For more information, please visit flipgive.com.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

