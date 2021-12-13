"Home Hardware is proud to play a role in helping young Canadians where we live and work return to the sports they love," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Our Dealer-Owners across Canada have always been passionate about assisting young athletes in their communities and the Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant reinforces our ongoing commitment to removing access barriers so young people can safely enjoy organized sport."

The Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant program ran from July 12 to November 30, 2021 and invited youth sports teams across Canada to register on FlipGive, an easy-to-use app designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they're already buying from over 700 brands. Teams that raised $100 through the app received a $100 matching grant.

"From baton twirlers, trampolinists and tumblers, to football, hockey and soccer teams, the Return to Sport Matching Grant is helping young athletes from all walks of life get back to the sports they love," said Mark Bachman, FlipGive Co-Founder and CEO. "Reading their stories and learning about their struggles truly highlights how COVID-19 has made it even more difficult for teams and families to deal with the rising cost-to-play. FlipGive is proud to help sports families play more and spend less through our shopping rewards app, and the Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant allows us to give back even more to young athletes who want to return to sport."

TESTIMONIALS

"We're lucky to be one of 500 teams supported by FlipGive and Home Hardware. The Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant has lifted young athletes and communities across Canada, taking them from the sidelines of a pandemic, back to the fields, rinks, and courts where they belong so they can make their greatest comeback of all. Home Hardware is a truly Canadian company, renewing its commitment to break down barriers so young people can play the games they love – and we're forever grateful to them."

– Oshawa Lady Generals Hockey Team, Oshawa, ON

"The pandemic hit our baton twirling club hard. As with many sports, it forced us to rethink and change the way we play. The Home Hardware Matching Grant allows us to promote our athletes, share our journey, and demonstrate how "playing" baton has helped us to mentally and physically get through COVID-19, as well as continue developing the programs that we have been adapting to throughout the pandemic."

– Stars United Baton Club, Richmond Hill, ON

"Our team just managed to persevere through COVID-19 restrictions last year. Social distancing made fundraising a challenge, and the Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant was great in that regard. We have many expenses to cover on our way back to play, including rent and storage space, practice jerseys, footballs, medical kit supplies, and new blocking pads. The Home Hardware Matching Grant will be put to good use!"

– Colts Bantam Football Club, Calgary, AB

To watch the winners' video and learn more about the 500+ Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant recipients and their stories, visit www.flipgivegrants.com/homehardware-en/stories.

About FlipGive

FlipGive is an easy-to-use cashback app for teams, designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they're already buying from over 700 top brands. Cashback from groceries, gas, dining, gear, travel, and more reduces player fees, ensuring no family has to choose between sports, their budget, and their time. Used by more than 400,000 families across North America. To get started visit www.flipgive.com.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

