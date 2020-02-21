Home Care Nurses Head to Conciliation, Seek first collective agreement with ParaMed Home Health Care Muskoka

GRAVENHURST, ON, BRACEBRIDGE, ON, and HUNTSVILLE, ON, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Registered nurses (RNs) and registered practical nurses (RPNs) providing vital home care nursing services across the Muskoka region are heading to conciliation in their pursuit of a first collective agreement.

ParaMed Home Health Care Muskoka nurses became members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) in 2018 to improve working conditions and therefore improve the care they provide to clients.

"While ONA and the employer have had multiple negotiation days throughout 2019, we remain significantly apart on a number of priority issues," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "Our dedicated members want and deserve respect from their employer and a fair contract that enables them to provide the high-quality home care services across the region."

Conciliation talks will be held February 24, and ONA remains optimistic that a contract can be reached.

"Our members do not want to strike, and are simply seeking a fair and respectful contract so they can continue to provide care to their clients in Muskoka region and beyond," says McKenna. "I urge the employer to come to the table prepared to negotiate a first collective agreement."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Sheree Bond: (416) 964-8833, ext. 2430; cell: (416) 986-8240; [email protected]; Ruth Featherstone, (416) 964-8833, ext. 2267; [email protected]

Related Links

www.ona.org

