New data confirms nurse staffing ratio continues to plummet in Ontario

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) says that new Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) data confirms that Ontario's shortage of nurses is worsening, with only 651 registered nurses (RNs) per 100,000 people. This is the lowest in the country and a drop from 661 last year.

"Ontario's registered nurse staffing ratio is dead last in the country – and we're falling further behind with every year that passes," says ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN.

"Premier Ford's Conservative government is not only failing to act, they voted against implementing minimum nurse staffing ratios in hospitals earlier this year. Without improved nurse staffing, how can we expect to improve the quality and timeliness of the care our patients, residents and clients receive?"

The CIHI report – Nursing in Canada 2023 – released today examines the supply, workforce and demographic trends of the nursing workforce across Canada. It reveals that the Ontario RNs per capita is seven per cent lower than one decade ago.

Ariss notes, "Premier Ford should be fully funding our public health-care system to improve nurse staffing and patient care. Instead, his government is draining it, underspending billions in the last fiscal year, while handing those public health care dollars to private companies intent on stripping it for parts."

"Ontario needs more than 25,000 RNs just to catch up to the national average. Yet for every nurse that joins the workforce we hear of many more who are leaving or planning to leave because they are struggling to provide the care patients need – only making matters worse," says Ariss. "Premier Ford is failing Ontarians."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

