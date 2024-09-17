Nurses at Windsor Essex County Health Unit Seeking Fair Wages as they Head to Conciliation

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 75 public health nurses at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), are heading to conciliation seeking fair wages and hours of work, after the employer failed to negotiate a new collective agreement.

"Windsor Essex public health nurses have among the lowest public health wages in the province," says Erin Ariss, RN and ONA Provincial President. "Without fair wages and hours of work, public health nurses in Windsor Essex County cannot provide the high-quality services and care residents need and deserve."

Public health nurses ensure communities stay strong and healthy. They run clinics and support people of all ages, from infants and school-aged children to parents and the elderly. They provide crucial services and care for people who may not have a primary care provider.

"Windsor-Essex was one of the hardest hit regions in the province during the pandemic. Public health nurses were on the front lines, working weekends and evenings to support our communities," says Ariss.

Despite the promise of additional funding from the provincial government, the employer has done nothing to stop nurse wages from falling further behind the rest of the province. They have insisted on wage increases that don't keep pace with inflation and rising costs.

"The employer has shared plans to expand their programs and services, adding to the workload of their dedicated nurses, all while refusing to pay them fairly. This will do nothing to retain the skills and expertise of the nurses who keep Windsor Essex residents healthy and safe," says Ariss.

"We cannot keep expecting nurses to take care of us if we do not take care of them."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing students, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

