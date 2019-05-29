Hollywood Standout STUMPTOWN, Hot Spin-off 9-1-1: LONE STAR, and TV Phenomenon THE MASKED SINGER Lead CTV Acquisitions for 2019/20 Season

– Art imitates life in emotional legal drama FOR LIFE –

"[STUMPTOWN] has emerged as a standout…" – The Hollywood Reporter

"THE MASKED SINGER is the most ludicrous, showstopping, and impossibly entertaining singing competition show there is…" – Hidden Remote

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV announced today that it has landed the most-coveted and star-laden slate of big-buzz new series at this year's Los Angeles Screenings. Already described as the standout drama of the season, the CTV slate is headlined by the triumphant return of Canada's Cobie Smulders in the action drama STUMPTOWN, as well as Rob Lowe in Ryan Murphy's hugely anticipated spin-off, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, the most buzzed-about series at the New York Upfronts. CTV announces its 2019 Fall Schedule on June 6 at the #CTVUpfront in Toronto.

CTV's fall lineup features the sophomore season of TV's #1 new series THE MASKED SINGER, the biggest sensation of the year, along with three of the network's new dramas including the compelling courthouse series ALL RISE, in addition to Chuck Lorre's next big sitcom BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA.

For the network's 2019/2020 mid-season slate, CTV also scooped up the emotional drama FOR LIFE, inspired by the real life of Isaac Wright Jr. and from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Completing the list of CTV's 2019/20 acquisitions are:

EMERGENCE , a character-driven thriller about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened.

, a character-driven thriller about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. NOT JUST ME , the dramatic story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds.

, the dramatic story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds. FILTHY RICH , a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power, and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results.

, a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power, and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. NExT , a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence.

, a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence. OUTMATCHED , a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

, a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHTS OF GIVEWAYS, an all-new slate of specials from the TV icon, who will be making a list and checking it twice this December as she kicks off a new holiday tradition packed with massive surprises.

"Inspirational, timely, and truly entertaining, great television is coming to CTV this Fall, led by a clean sweep of Hollywood's most riveting dramas featuring the biggest stars, a new comedy franchise, and the addition of television's biggest new reality series phenomenon, THE MASKED SINGER," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media.

