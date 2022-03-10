HIT MYSTERY SERIES THE HARDY BOYS RETURNS WITH SEASON 2 PREMIERING MONDAY, APRIL 4 ON YTV

"The first season's origin story of teen detectives Frank and Joe Hardy captivated audiences as the most-watched series on YTV, and we are extremely excited to premiere the second installment to an already devoted fan base on YTV and STACKTV," said Pam Westman, President, Nelvana. "Together with Lambur Productions, we are so proud of the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Season 1, and we can't wait to unveil this new season, where The Hardy Boys Inc. is officially open for business. Audiences can look forward to evolved storylines including supernatural elements, the power of friendship and above all - mystery."

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can't trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

Filmed in Toronto and Southern Ontario, the series features an all-Canadian cast and crew. The Hardy gang is back in action with returning cast Rohan Campbell (Virgin River) as 'Frank Hardy,' Alexander Elliot (Locke and Key) as 'Joe Hardy', Keana Lyn (The Yard) as 'Callie Shaw', Adam Swain (A Million Little Things) as 'Chet Morton', Cristian Perri (A Simple Favor) as 'Phil Cohen', and Riley O'Donnell (Big Top Academy) as 'Biff Hooper'. Joining the cast this season are Canadian actors Krista Nazaire (Before We Crash) as 'Belinda Conrad' and Sadie Munroe (Workin' Moms) as 'Lucy Wayne'.

"Corus is delighted to continue the compelling character-driven story of The Hardy Boys and debut the second season on our powerhouse family network YTV," said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With an incredibly talented cast and crew, The Hardy Boys strengthens Corus' suite of first-class original, high-quality Canadian content and underscores our commitment to fostering industry talent here in Canada."

"The stakes couldn't get any higher this season! Frank and Joe are going to be pushed to their limits to solve the mystery swirling around Bridgeport. Lucky for them they have their old friends and some new ones to help," said Joan Lambur, Executive Producer, Lambur Productions. "We're very grateful to both Nelvana and Corus for their continued support of The Hardy Boys."

The first season of The Hardy Boys received industry-wide recognition, recently earning three Canadian Screen Award nominations for Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series, Best Direction, Children's or Youth and Best Photography, Drama, in addition to a Daytime Emmy® Award nomination for Outstanding Young Adult Series, two DGC Award nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement and Best Picture Editing, and a CSC Award nomination for Best Cinematography in TV Drama. The Hardy Boys also secured the #1 program spot last spring on YTV* and is currently the #2 streamed YTV show on STACKTV**.

YTV can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

