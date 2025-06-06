OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, members of the public are invited to explore Rideau Hall, a national historic site set in an idyllic urban oasis located only a few minutes from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau. Visitors can immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the gardens and groves, gain a sense of local and national history through guided tours of the residence, and experience stunning Canadian art works both indoors and out. All special events and activities are free of charge and provide educational fun for all ages.

Ongoing programming

Free guided tours of Rideau Hall

Daily

Visitors are guided through the public areas of this historic residence. Highlights include Canadian art and the impressive State rooms, where Canadians are honoured and dignitaries are welcomed. Guided tours are free of charge and are offered daily; visitors are asked to check the schedule to see if reservations are required.

Tour the grounds and the Visitor Centre

The grounds of Rideau Hall are open from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset, year-round.

The Visitor Centre is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., from now until September 1.

Members of the public can stroll through the grounds of Rideau Hall at their leisure and explore the paths through the groves and gardens of this urban oasis.

Visitors can begin their exploration at the Visitor Centre to learn more about the role and responsibilities of the governor general, and the history of Rideau Hall. The Visitor Centre also features picnic tables, a play structure and public washrooms.

Heart Garden at Rideau Hall

Daily as of June 21, on the Rideau Hall grounds

The heart garden at Rideau Hall remembers the First Nations, Inuit and Métis children who died in the Canadian residential school system, and those who survived. The plants featured in the garden were carefully chosen for their deep connection to the land and Indigenous peoples. An interactive art activity, in which visitors can make their own paper heart to add to the garden as a sign of commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action, is available from National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21) to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (September 30). Permanent sculptural elements of the Heart Garden will be installed this fall.

Special Events

Doors Open at Rideau Hall

June 7–8, in partnership with Doors Open Ottawa

Select weekends during the summer: June 28 and 29, August 2 to 4, and August 30 to September 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On select long weekends, visitors can explore the State rooms of Rideau Hall at their own pace and visit both greenhouses and private gardens, which are not open to the public during regular tours. Guides will be on hand to answer any questions about the history of the residence and the role of Canada's governor general.

Annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard

June 27 at 10 a.m., on the Rideau Hall forecourt (weather dependent)

This annual tradition highlights polish, precision and pageantry as the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief conducts the annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard. The event will include a military parade, an inspection of the guard and the band, and a Viceregal Salute to Her Excellency.

Storytime at Rideau Hall

June 27, 10:30 a.m.

June 28 and August 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Guest readers, including local authors, Rideau Hall guides, and United for Literacy volunteers, will bring favourite Canadian stories to life! Visitors are welcome to join us in the Reading Tent to read books and participate in fun hands-on activities. This outdoor family activity is hosted in collaboration with United for Literacy, Canada's oldest not for profit literacy organization.

A special reading event with the Governor General will be held on June 27, at 10:30 a.m., on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

Ottawa Chamberfest at Rideau Hall

July 26 and 27

Once again, Ottawa Chamberfest returns to Rideau Hall for some relaxing afternoon performances, held in the shade of the trees of the Royal Grove. Bring your own blanket or chairs and enjoy an interlude of live music.

Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces: July 26 , 2:00 and 3:30 p.m.

Ensembles from the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces will play classical favourites with a focus on brass and woodwinds.

, 2:00 and Ensembles from the will play classical favourites with a focus on brass and woodwinds. Despax Duo: July 27 , 2:00 and 3:30 p.m.

Violinist Cendrine Despax and cellist Valérie Despax come together for two performances of eclectic repertoire for violin and cello, ranging from Taylor Swift to Mozart .

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation September 28 and September 30

In the lead-up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Rideau Hall will hold a special Doors Open event on September 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Programming will encourage the public to reflect upon the 10 years that have passed since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report and will include interactive art activities. On September 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Rideau Hall will host a Sacred Fire for the community, led by a local fire keeper. Guided tours on that day will be specifically focused on reconciliation.

More information on events at Rideau Hall

Plan your visit

Members of the public wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected], or visit the website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

It is recommended that members of the public with mobility restrictions contact the reservation office in advance to determine the best way to access the grounds and the residence.

Rideau Hall being a working residence, scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

