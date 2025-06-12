OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is pleased to announce that His Majesty King Charles III approved the new design for the Great Seal of Canada during his recent Royal Visit.

The Great Seal of Canada is one of the oldest instruments of our government. Since the earliest days of our nation, Canada's most important documents have been made official through the seal's imprint. It symbolizes the power and authority of the Crown within our parliamentary system. It is placed on formal documents such as proclamations and commissions appointing lieutenant governors, Cabinet ministers, senators and judges.

A seal is created for every new Sovereign. The new seal that The King has authorized is the sixth in an evolving series that started with Queen Victoria in 1867. Each seal of the series is a vital and honoured symbol of sovereignty for Canada.

New Design

The new seal features a design that incorporates two separate elements set together: a central disc and a surrounding ring. The central disc is a permanent fixture, while the ring is specific to the reigning monarch and can be changed accordingly.

The central disc is composed of the Canadian Royal Crown within a decorative element alluding to the architecture of the rotunda in Confederation Hall, in the Centre Block of Parliament. The outer ring reads CHARLES III • KING OF CANADA • ROI DU CANADA.

The design was developed by Dr. Samy Khalid, Chief Herald of Canada, and by Cathy Bursey-Sabourin, former principal artist of the Canadian Heraldic Authority.

Quotes

"The new design for the Great Seal of Canada is a powerful symbol of our nation's sovereignty and identity. It honours our deep-rooted traditions while embracing the Canada of today—a country that is inclusive, evolving and proud of its heritage. This seal will continue to mark our most important state documents with dignity."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

"Heraldry speaks in symbols, and through this new design, we tell a story that spans generations. The Great Seal is more than a mark of state—it reflects who we are as a people. Rooted in history and crafted with care, it carries forward the legacy of our country into the future."

Dr. Samy Khalid, Chief Herald of Canada

Quick Facts

Each time a new governor general is installed, they are formally charged with custody of the Great Seal in their role as the representative of the Crown. The seal is then bestowed on the Registrar General of Canada (the minister of Industry) for use and safekeeping.

The Great Seal is used on all state documents, such as proclamations and commissions issued for the appointment of Cabinet ministers, lieutenant governors, senators and judges.

The Royal Canadian Mint will manufacture the Great Seal. It will be put in use later this year.

The Royal Canadian Mint will manufacture the Great Seal. It will be put in use later this year.

The governor general is the head of the Canadian Heraldic Authority, which is the federal service responsible for creating and registering coats of arms, flags and badges.

The Canadian Heraldic Authority was created in 1988, when the governor general of Canada was authorized by Letters Patent to exercise the Sovereign's powers related to heraldry in Canada .

