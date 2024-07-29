Highway 1 improvements will support and advance RapidBus implementation on Vancouver Island

COLWOOD, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Highway improvements coming to the West Shore communities will help provide faster public transit services for people commuting in southern Vancouver Island after a joint investment of $95 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Funding will widen approximately 3.8 kilometres of the highway between the McKenzie and Colwood Interchanges in order to accommodate continuous northbound and southbound bus- on-shoulder lanes. These lanes will allow the RapidBus service, to use the shoulders along designated areas of the highway to travel.

This work connects improvements being made to the Colquitz Bridges Widening project, including its dedicated bus lanes, and transit improvement work BC Transit is completing from the Six Mile area to View Royal, making one continuous route of easier travel for people between communities.

RapidBus is designed to deliver consistent and frequent bus service, limiting stops to high passenger volume areas. Investing in bus-on-shoulder lanes along Highway 1 will accelerate the service's implementation, making transit for the South Island faster and more reliable.

Funding for this project will include converting and widening the existing shoulders on Highway 1, as well as realignments to ramps and ramp-terminal intersections, installing roadside barriers, additional signage and warning flashers, and constructing a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists crossing Craigflower Creek. Work is anticipated to start in early 2025 and be completed by late fall 2027. Traffic flow will be maintained during construction.

This project aligns with the South Island Transportation Strategy's goal to construct more bus lanes along highways and other inter-regional service corridors and more specifically, to develop the Rapid Transit Corridor along Highway 1.

Quotes

"Investments in public transit are about more than just getting Canadians to their destinations -- they make busing a more realistic and desirable alternative to driving, shortening commute times and helping keep our air clean. Widening Highway 1 will not only provide faster transit services to South Islanders by advancing RapidBus implementation in the area, but will ultimately help get more cars off the road."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We know transit is a vital resource for our West Shore communities, and funding these new dedicated lanes will make taking the bus an even easier choice, so people can count on getting to their homes and work as quickly as possible. It means everyone will have an easier time travelling on our highways."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"This is one of the largest investments in transportation and infrastructure in the West Shore's history, set to deliver faster and more reliable bus service. This will save people time, fuel and money by getting them out of congestion and onto rapid buses."

Ravi Parmar, MLA Langford-Juan de Fuca

"People who rely on transit to commute between the West Shore and downtown Victoria can look forward to an easier trip between work and home, which means taking transit will become one of the easiest, fastest options to get around. That supports our communities and our goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make sustainable choices for the future."

Mitzi Dean, MLA Esquimalt-Metchosin

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $28,012,225 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $66,987,775 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, over 60 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.6 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $4 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Public transit investments are a key priority for the federal government.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

Averaging $3 billion a year, this predictable and flexible public transit funding will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and by supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year, this predictable and flexible public transit funding will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and by supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

